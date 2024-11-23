Tesla Cars Show Double Fatal Crash Rate of US Average Study Finds

A recent study of US road fatality data from 2018 to 2022 reveals high fatal accident rate of Tesla, with its Model Y ranked among the deadliest, amid concerns over its autopilot system.
Despite earning the highest safety ratings, including from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a recent auto research firm iSeeCars report revealed that the brand has the highest fatality rate in crash incidents with one or more occupants.
Tesla Among Brands With Highest Fatalities, Model Y Among Deadliest Cars
While these awards support Tesla‘s claims of a “safety-oriented design” and being “the safest in the world,” real-world data tells a different story. Tesla leads with 5.6 fatal accidents per billion miles, slightly ahead of Kia’s 5.5 and Buick’s 4.8, possibly due to vehicle design, driver behavior, or both.
From 2017 to 2022, analysis of fatal crashes identified the Tesla Model S and Model Y as among the deadliest cars based on occupant fatality rate. While Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mitsubishi, Porsche, and Honda topped the list, the Tesla Model Y ranked sixth, with a fatal accident rate 3.7 times higher than the average car and 4.8 times higher than the typical SUV. The Model S’s rate was twice as high as the average vehicle’s rate.
Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars, noted that while new vehicles are safer due to improved design and safety features, distractions, speed, and overconfidence in technology drive the rise in accidents and fatalities.
Tesla Faces Lawsuits and Safety Concerns Over Autopilot
Musk’s company is under criminal investigation in the US over its autopilot technology, with the Justice Department looking into potential charges since 2022. The probe follows over a dozen accidents linked to the system, which Musk had claimed was “probably better” than a human driver, potentially encouraging over-reliance.
In addition to government investigations, Tesla faces multiple civil lawsuits related to fatal accidents.
Recently, the NHTSA raised concerns about misleading social media posts suggesting Tesla vehicles are autonomous, warning that such claims could create unrealistic expectations about the Full Self-Driving system. The agency is investigating potential safety risks, with Tesla facing penalties if it does not address the issues by December 18.