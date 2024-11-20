Tesla Makes It Easier for EV Owners Towing Loads To Find Suitable Superchargers

Tesla has released an over-the-air software update that has improved its mapping functionality, chiefly by allowing owners to highlight Supercharger stations that are ‘trailer-friendly.’
Unlike internal combustion engine cars, which take minutes to fill, electric vehicles generally take much longer to top-up. Tesla owners have previously been confused about the etiquette of potentially blocking Supercharger stalls with a trailer when charging while towing.
There is an entire thread dedicated to the subject on the Tesla Motors Club forum, with some users claiming they unhitch their trailer every time they charge. In contrast, others state that they deliberately seek out the least busy charging stations so that said trailer doesn’t cause an issue with fellow owners.
You can now tap on the Supercharger pin to see if there are trailer-compatible stalls. If your vehicle is in Trailer Mode, trailer-friendly Supercharger locations appear at the top of the list. pic.twitter.com/DNtjpyNDjb
— Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) November 19, 2024
Even the smallest Tesla Model 3 can tow up to 2,200 lbs, which is enough for lighter trailers. An increasing number of Tesla owners are loading up their trailer systems for camping trips and cycling expeditions, for example.
However, with the launch of the Cybertruck, which has a much greater towing capacity for boats and other bulky items, Tesla vowed to open more Supercharger stalls. Dubbed pull-through chargers, they can accommodate the length of a vehicle towing a trailer. One of the most recent is in Quartzsite, Arizona.
The latest 2024.44.1 software update essentially makes it easier for any Tesla driver who happens to be towing to locate ‘trailer-friendly’ chargers using the vehicle’s navigation system.
New Tesla Supercharger: Quartzsite, AZ – Main Event Lane (60 stalls) https://t.co/NqtdMUUnpM pic.twitter.com/J2zup3okvi
— Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) September 5, 2023
When drivers enable ‘Trailer Mode’ in the settings, the nav system will automatically locate the nearest pull-through charging sites.
Even if not in ‘Trailer Mode,’ users running the latest software can now tap on any Supercharger pin, and the system will note if it features any trailer-friendly charging stalls.
With a growing number of automotive manufacturers now gaining access to Tesla’s Supercharger network (as well as its open API), the feature could be enabled on the infotainment systems of other electric vehicles, including the towing-friendly Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 Lightning, and gargantuan Chevrolet Silverado EV.