Tesla Plans to Launch a Six-Seat Model Y EV in China by 2025

Why Trust Techopedia
tesla-plans-to-launch-a-six-seat-model-y-ev-in-china-by-2025
Key Takeaways

  • Tesla is set to launch a six-seat version of its Model Y in China by late 2025.
  • The production will take place in Tesla’s Shanghai factory.
  • The new variant targets competition from local brands.

Tesla is gearing up to introduce a six-seat variant of its popular Model Y SUV in China by late 2025. 

This move, first reported by Reuters, is part of Tesla’s strategy to refresh its best-selling electric vehicle and maintain its competitive edge in China’s $319 billion electric vehicle market. 

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that the new model will be produced at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai, with the company already instructing suppliers to prepare for a “double-digit increase” in Model Y production.

The decision to launch a six-seat Model Y comes as Tesla battles growing competition from other local Chinese manufacturers such as Nio, Xpeng, Leapmotor, and Li Auto, who have introduced more affordable EVs with spacious interiors.

Despite trailing BYD in total EV sales in the last quarter of 2023, the Model Y remains the top-selling vehicle in China across all categories, with sales reaching 207,800 units in the first half of 2024. 

The introduction of the six-seat variant is seen as a strategic move to appeal to a broader customer base, particularly in smaller cities where demand is high.

Tesla’s Shanghai plant is currently awaiting approval for expansion, which is crucial for accommodating the planned increase in production. The plant’s expansion is set to take place on a 70-hectare plot of land, although details on how Tesla will manage the production boost remain unclear.

While Tesla is focusing on expanding its wide-seater EV category in China, the company continues to prioritize its robotaxi which is scheduled to launch in the U.S. market in October 2024 after a delay. 

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Blockchain

Are NFTs Securities or Collectibles? Labeling Debate Heats Up

Iliana Mavrou39 mins
dummy_img
Gaming

Genshin Impact 5.0: New Banners, Map, Weapons, Characters, Quests & Artifacts

Jesse Lennox2 hours
dummy_img
Home Entertainment

Siri vs. Alexa: Which AI Assistant Is Best for You in 2024?

Alex McFarland5 hoursAI Journalist
dummy_img
Indonesia VPN

Daftar VPN untuk Windows Terbaik di Tahun 2024

Ajeng Tiara6 hoursEditor
dummy_img
Cyber Threats

Red Team vs. Blue Team: Cybersecurity Roles Explained

John Meah22 hoursCyber ​​Security Specialist
dummy_img
Emerging Technology

U.N. Pledges to Unleash Asia-Pacific’s Digital Potential (Editorial)

Ray Fernandez22 hoursSenior Technology Journalist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN