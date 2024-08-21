Tesla Recalls 9,136 Model X SUVs in the US Over Roof Trim Issues

According to Reuters, Tesla recalls 9,136 Model X SUVs in the US due to roof trim issues. This marks its second recall since 2020 for improperly primed trim pieces.
The issue involves the front and center roof trim pieces, which may have needed to be more adequately primed and could potentially detach. As reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), this poses a safety risk by creating road hazards and increasing the likelihood of accidents. This is the second time since 2020 that this issue has led to a recall.
The recall impacts vehicles manufactured from the beginning of production until July 31, 2016. Tesla indicated that a procedural update was implemented with the supplier to address the problem in vehicles produced after that date.
The company has concluded that the solution provided during the 2020 recall was ineffective in preventing the detachment of cosmetic roof trim pieces caused by the missing primer.
Tesla notes in the NHTSA documentation that before detaching, a trim piece without primer may produce a noticeable noise inside the cabin, which could last for a short or extended duration. Additionally, customers might see the trim piece beginning to come loose.
Tesla has acknowledged receiving approximately 170 reports and claims potentially related to this issue, though it has not been informed of any crashes or injuries linked to the recall problem. The company will assess the roof trim adhesion and reattach any loose pieces as necessary at no charge to the vehicle owners.
Tesla’s Frequent Recalls
Since 2022, Tesla has been investigating issues reported in vehicles previously addressed by the recall and has conducted aging tests, including assessments for heat and humidity.
The company generally resolves problems via over-the-air software updates. Nonetheless, it is still officially classified as a recall. Thus, in the year’s first half, Tesla was second only to Ford Motor in the number of cars recalled. According to the report published on June 30 by the recall management platform Bizzycar, in 2024, Ford Motor Company tops the list with the most recalls, impacting 3,582,962 vehicles. Tesla, Inc. is next, with 2,552,178 vehicles recalled for various safety issues.
Here are the most recent cases:
- June: 1.8 million Model X, Model S, and Model 3 recalled due to buggy hood latch software.
- May: over 11,000 Cybertrucks were recalled to fix trim and wiper Flaws.
- May: over 125,000 EVs recalled to fix faulty seat belt warnings.
April: all 3,878 Cybertrucks sold to date were recalled due to a risk of a stuck accelerator pedal.