Tesla Recalls 9,136 Model X SUVs in the US Over Roof Trim Issues

Why Trust Techopedia
tesla
Key Takeaways

  • Tesla is recalling 9,136 Model X SUVs in the U.S.
  • The recall addresses roof trim pieces that may not be adequately primed.
  • This affects vehicles produced until July 31, 2016, marking the second recall for this issue since 2020.

According to Reuters, Tesla recalls 9,136 Model X SUVs in the US due to roof trim issues. This marks its second recall since 2020 for improperly primed trim pieces.

The issue involves the front and center roof trim pieces, which may have needed to be more adequately primed and could potentially detach. As reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), this poses a safety risk by creating road hazards and increasing the likelihood of accidents. This is the second time since 2020 that this issue has led to a recall.

The recall impacts vehicles manufactured from the beginning of production until July 31, 2016. Tesla indicated that a procedural update was implemented with the supplier to address the problem in vehicles produced after that date.

The company has concluded that the solution provided during the 2020 recall was ineffective in preventing the detachment of cosmetic roof trim pieces caused by the missing primer.

Tesla notes in the NHTSA documentation that before detaching, a trim piece without primer may produce a noticeable noise inside the cabin, which could last for a short or extended duration. Additionally, customers might see the trim piece beginning to come loose.

Tesla has acknowledged receiving approximately 170 reports and claims potentially related to this issue, though it has not been informed of any crashes or injuries linked to the recall problem. The company will assess the roof trim adhesion and reattach any loose pieces as necessary at no charge to the vehicle owners.

Tesla’s Frequent Recalls

Since 2022, Tesla has been investigating issues reported in vehicles previously addressed by the recall and has conducted aging tests, including assessments for heat and humidity.

The company generally resolves problems via over-the-air software updates. Nonetheless, it is still officially classified as a recall. Thus, in the year’s first half, Tesla was second only to Ford Motor in the number of cars recalled. According to the report published on June 30 by the recall management platform Bizzycar, in 2024, Ford Motor Company tops the list with the most recalls, impacting 3,582,962 vehicles. Tesla, Inc. is next, with 2,552,178 vehicles recalled for various safety issues.

Here are the most recent cases:

  • June: 1.8 million Model X, Model S, and Model 3 recalled due to buggy hood latch software.
  • May: over 11,000 Cybertrucks were recalled to fix trim and wiper Flaws.
  • May: over 125,000 EVs recalled to fix faulty seat belt warnings.

April: all 3,878 Cybertrucks sold to date were recalled due to a risk of a stuck accelerator pedal.

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Blockchain

How Will Stablecoins Impact Cross-Border Payments?

Linda Rosencrance16 hours
dummy_img
Data Science

5 Best Python Data Visualization Libraries To Use in 2024

Linda Rosencrance17 hours
dummy_img
Gaming

Call of Duty Games in Order: Play the Series Chronologically and by Release Date

Callum Self1 dayGaming Writer
dummy_img
Gambling

Paul Gascoigne Interview: Don’t Compare Me to Foden or Grealish… There’s Only One Gazza!

Owen Fulda2 daysHead of PR
dummy_img
Software Development

What is Blooket? Is it a Good Teaching Tool?

Neil C. Hughes2 daysSenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Big Tech

Google Monopoly Ruling: Expert Analysis

Franklin Okeke2 daysTechnology Journalist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN