Tesla Shares Soar as Trump Clears Path for Driverless Cars

Key Takeaways

  • Donald Trump’s transition team says it will prioritize a federal framework for fully self-driving vehicles.
  • Tesla’s share price rose by 7% following the announcement.
  • Analysts estimate that 77% of Tesla’s stock value is tied to its autonomous driving claims.

Tesla’s share price rose by 7% following the news that President-elect Donald Trump’s team plans to prioritize the creation of a federal framework for self-driving vehicles once the new president is in office.

According to news outlet Bloomberg, members of Trump’s transition team told advisers that they plan to make a federal framework for fully self-driving vehicles one of the Transportation Department’s priorities.

Currently, strict rules govern the number of vehicles without steering wheels, pedals and traditional controls that can test on North American roads, with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) only allowing manufacturers to deploy 2,500 self-driving vehicles per year.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been vocal about his feelings on a federal framework that would govern autonomous driving and potentially make it easier to test the company’s technology on a mass scale. On Tesla’s third quarter earnings call earlier this year he stated that he’d use any potential role in the government offered to him to push for a process to allow autonomous vehicles to be used nationwide.

With Trump hand-selecting both Elon Musk and American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy to lead the Department of Government Efficiency recently, Musk has the position in government that he alluded to, potentially paving the way for a reduction in the legislation and red tape that surrounds testing self-driving systems.

At a glitzy We, Robot Hollywood event last month, Tesla revealed its vision of a completely driverless Robotaxi, which was bereft of a steering wheel or any traditional controls, instead opting for a large touchscreen to inform and entertain the driver.

In addition to this, the company also revealed a Robovan concept, which can accommodate up to 20 passengers or transport goods around cities without a driver behind the wheel.

According to a recent study by RBC Capital analyst Tom Narayan, a staggering 77% of Tesla’s value rides on the autonomous promises that Musk has repeatedly made.

“Robotaxis account for 44% of [Tesla’s] valuation,” explains Narayan. “FSD accounts for another 33% of our valuation and we see private AVs becoming living rooms, bedrooms and offices on wheels.” he adds.

Despite Tesla’s current Supervised Full Self-Driving and Autopilot autonomous driving systems repeatedly coming under fire for its real-world performance, Tesla’s share price spiked by 7% following the federal framework announcement, while Bloomberg reported that autonomous ride-hailing rivals Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc both experienced a temporary selloff of shares.

