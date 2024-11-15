Tesla’s Supercharger V4 Cabinet Can Provide 500kW to EVs

Tesla’s charging infrastructure got a new boost as the company announced yesterday a V4 Supercharger cabinet that offers up to 500 kW for passenger cars and 1.2 MW for Tesla Semi.
This is set to deliver higher-speed EV charging, exceeding the previous 250kW limit and meeting the increasing demand for rapid and flexible charging solutions.
The EV maker shared on X that the first installations are currently entering the permitting phase, with widespread deployment targeted for 2025.
While the new V4 cabinet unlocks the potential for 500kW charging, Tesla noted that the current S3XY lineup (Model S, 3, X, and Y) will continue to charge at their existing maximum rate of 250kW.
What’s New About the V4 Supercharger Cabinet?
According to Tesla, the Supercharger V4 Cabinet will deliver on three key fronts: faster charging, faster deployment, and next-generation hardware.
The new system accommodates EVs with electrical systems ranging from 400V to 1,000V and allows high-power models such as the Cybertruck to take full advantage of the increased speeds, Tesla claims.
Tesla adds that each unit can power up to eight charging stalls, which doubles the capacity of its earlier cabinets. This improvement reduces the physical footprint of charging stations while enabling faster deployment of new sites.
The updated hardware also brings advanced power electronics with three times the power density of its predecessor to enhance reliability and reduce operational costs.
Tesla’s V4 Supercharger rollout began with a phased approach, initially utilizing older V3 cabinets limited to 250kW. In August, Tesla initiated testing for the more powerful 300+ kW V4 cabinets.
This development comes as more automakers adopt Tesla’s NACS charging ports. While the V4 cabinet is a step forward, its 500kW peak charging speed may not be fully utilized by all vehicles.