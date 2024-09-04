Tetris Forever: Expected Release Date, Platforms, Price, & Features

Fans of the long-running video game series are in for a treat with Tetris Forever release date approaching soon. Digital Eclipse, the developers behind Tetris Forever, are known for celebrating gaming history with video games. The company aims to document Tetris’ 40-year journey with its latest release.
The iconic puzzle game was initially released in 1984 for the Electronika 60. Its popularity rose when Nintendo released the game for the Game Boy five years later, in 1989. Since its launch, Tetris has become one of Nintendo’s biggest games. Naturally, Tetris Forever was revealed at the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, announcing a Nintendo Switch launch. Here’s what we know about Tetris Forever initial release date, platforms, gameplay, and more.
Tetris Forever Expected Release Date
No exact Tetris Forever release date has been announced yet. The Nintendo Direct trailer simply shows the 2024 release window. With a couple of months remaining in 2024, fans can expect the game to hit their favorite platforms around the holidays.
The release year is the only official information available. This fall, Nintendo Switch will also get the original NES version of Tetris, which is traditionally used in competitive play. Nintendo will also hold the Tetris 99 Grand Prix event for Nintendo Switch this fall. There’s speculation that Tetris Forever could be released alongside the Tetris-related event in November 2024.
Tetris Forever Pre-orders
With no confirmed release date, Tetris Forever pre-orders are not yet available. The game can be wishlisted on Steam and PlayStation. Nintendo Switch and Xbox stores don’t have the Tetris Forever store page, and the game is also not listed on GOG. Pre-order details are usually announced alongside the official release date and price. Tetris fans will have to wait for Digital Eclipse to go live with the announcement so you can secure your copy early.
Digital Eclipse usually doesn’t do any pre-order bonuses for its Gold Master Series. The Gold Master Series is more interactive documentaries or digital museums. Tetris Forever also falls into the Gold Master Series category and most likely won’t receive any pre-order incentive. Games in the Gold Master series are also exclusively released digitally. With no announced Tetris Forever physical editions, there’s a chance Digital Eclipse won’t have additional bonuses.
Tetris Forever Price
Like the exact release date and pre-orders, the price of Tetris Forever has not been announced yet. The publisher is likely to announce the price once the release date is set.
Previous Digital Eclipse games have prices ranging from $20 to $40. The Tetris Forever price could also be between the $20 and $40 mark. The Disney Afternoon Collection launched at $20, whereas the TMNT The Cowabunga Collection was priced at $40.
The Gold Master Series includes The Making of Karateka ($20), LlamaSoft: The Jeff Minter Story ($30), and Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration ($40). The Tetris Forever price could range from $20 to $40. This is speculation on our part and will remain unverified until Digital Eclipse releases official pricing information. As soon as we have confirmation, we’ll update you.
Tetris Forever Platforms
Tetris Forever platforms have been confirmed to be the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via both Steam and GOG. That means you have a good range of systems to be able to experience this puzzler’s greatest hits collection.
The official Tetris Forever website lists all supported platforms. Despite the low requirements, no plans are announced for an Android or iOS port of the game. Last-generation consoles, the PS4 and Xbox One, are also listed under the Tetris Forever platforms.
Tetris Forever Trailers
Only one Tetris Forever trailer has been released to date, showcasing the general idea behind the interactive documentary.
The first Tetris Forever trailer was shown at the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase. The trailer starts with a voiceover from the game’s creator, Alexey Pajitnov, explaining why he downsized the number of shapes in the first game. He explains that he’d only need five shapes to engage the players with flipping involved.
The trailer then shifts to another important figure in Tetris history: Henk Rogers, the founder of the Tetris Company. Rogers narrates how he had to go to the Soviet Union to get the rights to Tetris.
The Tetris Forever trailer showcases gameplay from all Tetris included titles, from the earliest monochrome release to the latest puzzle game innovations. The first trailer sets the tone of the interactive documentary and clearly shows what fans can expect when the game releases in late 2024.
Latest Tetris Forever News
Digital Eclipse has been quiet since the Tetris Forever announcement. With a couple of months remaining in 2024, the developers must be hard at work finishing the anticipated puzzle experience.
While there is officially no word on the game, Digital Eclipse’s Content Editor Dan Amrich explained what it is on the Steam forums. Commenting on a Steam community thread that expressed disappointment at excluded Tetris games, Amrich explained that Tetris Forever is “not a collection.”
“This is an interactive documentary, a narrative project where the games support the core story.” Amrich adds, “It is not designed or intended to be simply a compilation of existing Tetris games, or every Tetris game that exists.”
As Amrich mentioned, Tetris Forever marketing avoids the word “collection” when describing the game. With over 200 official Tetris variants released on more than 60 different platforms, a straight collection would be a logistical nightmare. Tetris Forever is taking a different, historical storytelling approach.
Tetris Forever System Requirements
The Tetris Forever system requirements are reasonably low. Any PC released in the past decade can easily run the game. The recommended system requirements have yet to be announced. However, a 64-bit processor and operating system are required.
Here are the Tetris Forever system requirements as listed on the Steam page. Unfortunately, the recommended settings are yet to be announced, but we’re expecting a similar level of humble hardware instead of anything intensive.
|Component
|Minimum Settings
|CPU
|Intel i3 @ 3.0GHz or AMD equivalent
|GPU
|ATI Radeon HD 4800 Series, Nvidia GeForce 8800GT or greater
|RAM
|8 GB RAM
|Storage
|N/A
|OS
|Windows 10 or newer
What is Tetris Forever?
An interactive Tetris documentary spanning 40 years and 15 games
Tetris Forever is an interactive documentary celebrating the franchise’s 40-year history. The games are selected to help tell the story of how the game was born, came to the West, and became a cultural phenomenon.
Like other Gold Master Series releases, Tetris Forever isn’t a simple collection or a bundle of games. It’s a story that explores the history of Tetris. The 15 games are selected to tell the tale and supplement the documentary. Tetris Forever also includes more than an hour of documentary featurettes that explore the partnership between the game’s creator, Alexey Pajitnov, and company founder, Henk Rogers.
As a bonus, a brand new Tetris game is also included. Tetris Time Wrap is designed for four people to play. The “Wrap” feature will change to different eras of Tetris in real time so players can experience what Tetris offered over the years.