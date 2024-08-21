Texas University AI Predicts Earthquakes With 70% Accuracy

University of Texas researchers have created an AI algorithm that can accurately predict earthquakes.
During a seven-month test in China, the AI correctly forecasted 70% of earthquakes, beating other teams in a global competition.
According to reports, the algorithm was successful because it could detect intricate statistical patterns within real-time seismic data, patterns that the researchers had meticulously paired with historical earthquake occurrences.
This is so cool: Using AI to predict earthquakes a week in advance.
And it actually works. https://t.co/yh1nyNQBae pic.twitter.com/zNZB5goBpa
— Andrew Ruiz (@then_there_was) October 26, 2023
This innovative approach enabled the algorithm to provide weekly forecasts with high precision, accurately predicting the location and magnitude of 14 earthquakes within a 200-mile radius.
Remarkably, the system only missed one earthquake and generated eight false alarms during the entire trial period.
“Predicting earthquakes is the holy grail,” said Sergey Fomel, a professor at the University of Texas’ Bureau of Economic Geology and a research team member.
"Predicting earthquakes is the holy grail of seismology"@VOANews's @DeanaMitchell met with Jackson School Prof. Sergey Fomel and the @Bureau3E's TexNet to learn how the @UTAustin team developed an AI model for forecasting earthquakes.
Watch here: https://t.co/UCtaDZ9Z2F
— UT Jackson School of Geosciences (@txgeosciences) February 8, 2024
Fomel went on to clarify that the team is not yet at the point where they can make predictions for any part of the world, but the success of this trial indicates a problem that was previously considered impossible is “solvable in principle.”
The researchers are confident that in regions with robust seismic monitoring networks, such as California, Italy, Japan, Greece, Turkey, and Texas, the AI could further refine its predictive capabilities and narrow its forecasts to within a few miles.
The team’s next step is to test the algorithm in Texas, which experiences a high frequency of minor and moderate-magnitude earthquakes, leveraging the state’s extensive seismic data infrastructure.
Widespread Implementation of Earthquake Forecast and Role of AI in Disaster Management
Looking ahead, the researchers aim to integrate the AI system with physics-based models, a crucial step in enhancing the algorithm’s performance in areas with limited data or regions like the Cascadia zone, where the last major earthquake occurred centuries before modern seismographic records.
The ultimate goal is to develop a more generalized approach similar to ChatGPT that can be universally applied to worldwide earthquake prediction.
Similarly, the breakthrough in earthquake forecasting is part of a broader trend of researchers, scientists, and organizations turning to AI and machine learning (ML) to mitigate the impacts of natural disasters.
By reliably processing large volumes of data in real-time, AI can provide valuable insights into predicting natural events like earthquakes, floods, and hurricanes.
Moreover, AI and ML can enhance mitigation responses by optimizing the allocation of relief resources and accelerating the delivery of aid to affected areas, ultimately improving the decisions and actions of front-line responders.
A prime example of AI-driven disaster management is the US Department of Defense’s xView2 project, which employs ML algorithms and satellite imagery to rapidly assess the severity of infrastructure and building damage in disaster zones.
Compared to traditional methods, xView2 can complete this task in a matter of hours or minutes, enabling faster response and recovery efforts on the ground.