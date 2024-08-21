The 2025 VW ID.Buzz Starts at a $59,995 Price in the US

Volkswagen has revealed the 2025 ID.Buzz starting price for the US, and has also outlined the range and trim levels.
The electric minivan starts at $59,995 (not including a $1,550 destination charge) for the rear-wheel-drive Pro S model. As standard, you can expect seven-row seating, a 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.9-inch infotainment screen, a nine-speaker audio system, support for VW’s cellular hotspot service, and eight USB-C ports alongside the usual power outlets. Driver aids include parking assists, road sign detection and light assist.
The ID.Buzz Pro S Plus begins at a $63,495 price for an RWD version, and $67,995 for the 4Motion (all-wheel-drive) model. You’ll get more interior color options as well as a standard heads-up display, a 14-speaker Harman/Kardon audio system, and easier opening and closing for the sliding doors and tailgate. The AWD variant also replaces the middle bench seating with captain’s chairs. An electrochromic glass roof is available for $1,495.
You’ll have to pay $65,495 for the inaugural 1st Edition in RWD form, and $69,995 for AWD. It has just one interior color (Dune, shown above) but the most exterior choices. It’s based on the stock Pro S, but adds 14-speaker audio, a glass roof, easier doors, r00f rails, and the normally-optional Flexiboard that adds storage bins and flattens the trunk space when seats are folded.
The range isn’t long regardless of the model you buy. VW says the 2025 ID.Buzz has an EPA-estimated range of 234 miles for all RWD configurations, and 231 miles for AWD models. While that means you won’t lose much range going with AWD, this also makes it less-suited to road trips than rival three-row EVs like the Kia EV9 (up to 304 miles of range) and Rivian R1S (up to 410 miles).
As VW notes, though, the ID.Buzz is meant to be a “reincarnation” of the classic Microbus. Range matters less than the capacity and nostalgia. Electric minivans are still rare, for that matter. This may be your best or only choice if you want the most space possible for your family or cargo while leaving combustion engines behind.