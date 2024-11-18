The Game Awards 2024 Nominees include Elden Ring DLC and Astro Bot

GOTY 2024 will be a hotly contested title, as all six nominees for the award have been announced, including one surprisingly controversial pick.
As announced on X by The Game Awards host and founder Geoff Keighley, the six titles competing for Game of the Year 2024 will be:
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
While its sales figures have been lacking in certain markets, many gamers will be happy to see Astro Bot’s celebration of Playstation history in the running, as well as the addictive indie card game Balatro.
RPG fans should also be satisfied with the genre’s representation here, with the second part of Square Enix’s grand retelling of Final Fantasy VII in contention alongside Studio Zero’s stylish, substantial evolution of the Persona formula in Metaphor: ReFantazio.
Chinese hit Black Myth: Wukong wowed many with its impressive graphics and all-out action, but is finding itself up against stiff competition thanks to Elden Ring add-on Shadow of the Erdtree’s appearance.
Despite Shadow of the Erdtree’s overwhelming success and favorability among players, some find the inclusion of DLC in the running — in place of full 2024 titles like Silent Hill 2, Helldivers 2, and Dragon Age: The Veilguard — to be egregious.
Regardless, this represents a victory lap of sorts for Fromsoft following Elden Ring’s 2022 GOTY triumph over God of War: Ragnarok.
The full list of GOTY 2024 categories and nominees can be found below:
Best Game Direction
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Ongoing Game
- Destiny 2
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
Best Performance
- Briana White: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Hannah Telle: Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Humberly Gonzalez: Star Wars Outlaws
- Luke Roberts: Silent Hill 2
- Melina Juergens: Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
Best Mobile Game
- AFK Journey
- Balatro
- Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
Best Art Direction
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Neva
Best Score and Music
- Astro Bot
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Best Audio Design
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Best Adaptation
- Arcane
- Fallout
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Best Narrative
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Games for Impact
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Neva
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Senua’s Saga: Hellbalde 2
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Best Community Support
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
Best Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Best Independent Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Best Debut Indie Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
Best VR/AR Game
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Metal: Hellsinger VR
- Metro: Awakening
Content Creator of the Year
- Caseoh
- Illojuan
- Techno Gamerz
- Typical Gamers
- Usada Pekora
Most Anticipated
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Astro Bot
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Best Role-Playing Game
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Fighting Game
- Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero
- GranBlue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics
- MultiVersus
- Tekken 8
Best Action Game
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Innovation in Accessibility
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo 4
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Star Wars Outlaws
Best Family Game
- Astro Bot
- Princess Peach: Showtime
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Best Sim/Strategy Game
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Frostpunk 2
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Best Sports/Racing Game
- F1 24
- EA Sports FC 25
- NBA 2K25
- Top Spin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- 33 – Neta Shapira
- Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen
- Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon
- Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok
- ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut
- ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang
Best Esports Team
- Bilibili Gaming
- Gen.G
- Navi
- T1
- Team Liquid