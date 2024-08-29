The Witcher 4 Moves Closer to Full Production, Says CD Projekt

CD Projekt has announced that The Witcher 4, officially known as the first installment in a new Witcher saga, is nearing the end of its pre-production phase and will enter full production soon.
The game, codenamed Polaris, was first revealed over two years ago, and the transition to full production marks a significant milestone for the project.
In a press release on Wednesday, CD Projekt’s joint CEO Michał Nowakowski stated that the development of Polaris is approaching a critical stage that will see the pre-production phase come to a close.
CFO Piotr Nielubowicz added that the team working on the next game in The Witcher series has made substantial progress, which will soon allow the project to move into the full production phase.
As of July 2024, around 410 developers are working on Polaris, a slight increase from the 407 reported in April. The studio had previously planned for full production to begin in the second half of 2024, and current updates suggest that this timeline remains on track.
While details about the next Witcher game are limited, actor Doug Cockle, who voices Geralt of Rivia, has confirmed that his character will return but won’t be the focus of the new story.
In addition to Polaris, CD Projekt is working on several other projects, including Sirius, a reimagined Witcher spin-off; Orion, a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel; and Hadar, a new unannounced IP. The company also revealed plans to produce more Cyberpunk animations following the success of Netflix’s Edgerunners series.
More generally, CD Projekt’s latest financial results indicate a strong performance in 2024 (unlike Warner Bros. Gaming), with significant profits driven by continued sales of Cyberpunk 2077 and its expansion, Phantom Liberty.
