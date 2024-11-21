Threads ‘For You’ Feed Will Prioritize Posts From People You Follow

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri revealed that Threads will prioritize posts from people you follow starting from today, so you’ll see less recommended content from users you don’t knos.
For those who are fed up seeing content from people they don’t follow in the “For You” section, this comes as welcome news. However, it’s likely not so great for creators. Mosseri explained that they will see unconnected reach decrease, while their connected reach rises, which could be irksome for smaller brands and companies building a following on the platform.
Mosseri also acknowledged that this was a difficult balancing act which was a “work in progress,” which could mean we’ll see more changes in this regard in the coming months.
The majority of early responses to the Threads change were wary. Some users commented that it was “the opposite” of what should happen on the platform, which they believed should continue focusing on allowing users to see what’s happening outside of their immediate circle.
This most recent news follows Threads’ rollout of custom feeds yesterday, allowing people to organize their feeds around specific topics or people. This in turn is likely a reaction to Meta’s concerns about the popularity of Bluesky. Though it has a much smaller total user base of 20.6 million compared to Threads, which has over 275 million active monthly users, it already offers custom feeds.
Last week, Meta revealed it will bring ads to Threads by the start of 2025. Though only a small number of advertisers are likely to sign up at launch, this could attract those who have boycotted X recently over concerns their ads may appear alongside far-right political content or other potentially offensive material.