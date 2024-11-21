Threads ‘For You’ Feed Will Prioritize Posts From People You Follow

Why Trust Techopedia
Threads ‘For You’ Feed Will Prioritize Posts From People You Follow
Key Takeaways

  • Threads will now prioritize posts from people you follow.
  • This update addresses complaints about excessive content from unfamiliar users.
  • The change could challenge creators aiming to grow their follower bases.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri revealed that Threads will prioritize posts from people you follow starting from today, so you’ll see less recommended content from users you don’t knos.

For those who are fed up seeing content from people they don’t follow in the “For You” section, this comes as welcome news. However, it’s likely not so great for creators. Mosseri explained that they will see unconnected reach decrease, while their connected reach rises, which could be irksome for smaller brands and companies building a following on the platform.

Mosseri also acknowledged that this was a difficult balancing act which was a “work in progress,” which could mean we’ll see more changes in this regard in the coming months.

The majority of early responses to the Threads change were wary. Some users commented that it was “the opposite” of what should happen on the platform, which they believed should continue focusing on allowing users to see what’s happening outside of their immediate circle.

This most recent news follows Threads’ rollout of custom feeds yesterday, allowing people to organize their feeds around specific topics or people. This in turn is likely a reaction to Meta’s concerns about the popularity of Bluesky. Though it has a much smaller total user base of 20.6 million compared to Threads, which has over 275 million active monthly users, it already offers custom feeds.

Last week, Meta revealed it will bring ads to Threads by the start of 2025. Though only a small number of advertisers are likely to sign up at launch, this could attract those who have boycotted X recently over concerns their ads may appear alongside far-right political content or other potentially offensive material.

Most Popular News

  1. What’s Going on With Nvidia Stock?
  2. Waymo Hopes to Train Robotaxis on Google’s Gemini AI
  3. What Is Going on with Crypto Today? October 31 Analysis
  4. TSMC’s Arizona Factory Has Better Yield Than Plants in Taiwan
  5. Beats Fit Pro 2: Everything We Know About the Next-Gen Earbuds
  6. Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Everything We Know About the High-End Smartphone
  7. Pokémon Legends: Z-A: Everything We Know About the Next Pokémon Adventure
  8. ByteDance AI Tool Transforms Static Images Into Acting Clips
  9. Ryujinx Emulator Lives on Despite Nintendo Takedown Attempt
  10. OnePlus Nord 5: Everything We Know About the Latest Mid-Range Phone

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Games

15+ Best Simulation Games to Play in 2024: Virtual Recreations

Bilawal Bashir5 hours
dummy_img
Software Bots

Why ‘Perplexity Shopping’ Brings AI Automation to the Mainstream

Tim Keary8 hoursTechnology Specialist
dummy_img
Games

Best Cookie Run: Kingdom Codes in November 2024 & How to Redeem

Joey Morris9 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Machine Learning

Big Tech Has a Massive Carbon Problem Thanks to AI

Neil C. Hughes11 hoursSenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Games

Stalker Games in Order: Chronologically & By Release Date

Aleksha McLoughlin1 dayGaming Editor
dummy_img
Marketing

How to Survive Google Core Update: 14 Expert SEO Tips

Alexandra Pankratyeva1 daySenior Content Editor
dummy_img
Games

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl Review: Less Than Stellar Survival

Jasmine Mannan1 dayGaming Writer
dummy_img
Games

Upcoming Chinese Video Games in 2024 & Beyond: Latest Titles

Joey Morris2 daysGaming Writer

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN