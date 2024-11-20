Threads Rolls Out Custom Feeds Worldwide

Threads Rolls Out Custom Feeds Worldwide
Key Takeaways

  • Custom feeds are live on Threads, just days after they were first announced.
  • The option lets people narrow their view to specific people and/or topics.
  • Meta may be feeling pressure from Bluesky, which is growing in popularity.

A custom feeds feature in Meta’s X competitor, Threads, is now available globally, just days after it was revealed to be in testing.

The launch, spotted by TechCrunch, lets people build feeds around specific people or topics, which can then be pinned to the top of the Threads homescreen. While not a big deal for some, people who follow a large number of accounts may find it sorts out the noise, especially if they depend on Threads for work or just want to know what friends and family are up to.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg originally teased custom feeds on November 15th, saying that the company was “starting to test” the feature.

Meta may also be under pressure from the sudden popularity of Bluesky. While Threads now has over 275 million active users each month, dwarfing the 20.6 million total users for Bluesky, the newcomer has surged in popularity during November with custom feeds as a signature feature. A number of celebrities have established a Bluesky presence, such as comedian Patton Oswalt and writer Stephen King.

Threads, Bluesky, and Mastodon all appear to be benefiting from the US Presidential election on November 5th. X owner Elon Musk has become a vocal supporter of President-Elect Donald Trump, even managing to secure a role heading up a new Department of Government Efficiency. Some people opposed to Trump and Musk’s policies have left X, occasionally making statements about their decision on social media.

Even before the election, though, many X users were frustrated by Musk’s changes to the service following his October 2022 takeover. Aside from dropping the platform’s original name, Twitter, key features were changed, and content moderation was scaled back. That last point led to growing complaints about hate speech, and Musk is suing some advertisers that reacted by leaving, accusing them of conducting an illegal boycott.

