Threads Tests Custom Feeds for Favorite Topics

Threads Tests Custom Feeds for Favorite Topics
Key Takeaways

  • Threads is getting custom feeds that will let you follow specific topics or accounts.
  • Custom feeds deliver content in a reverse chronological order.
  • A similar custom feeds feature is available on Bluesky, an X alternative.

Meta’s Threads is adding new ways to follow interests and accounts in a chronological order.

The Threads app is adding new tools for users to follow specific accounts topics or interests. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new way to “create dedicated feeds for your favorite topics and profiles” inside the X alternative.

To create a custom feed or add topics or account to an existing feed, you simply tap the three-dot button on the post’s top-right and then tap “create new feed” or “add to feed.” You can also do this with a search result if you want to follow a topic instead of a specific account. In case you have multiple feeds, Threads will let you pick the most suitable one.

Similar to X, names of multiple feeds appear on the top of the app, and you can switch between them by swiping left or right.

Since the feature is just starting to roll out, it’s likely you don’t have access to the feature yet. Threads is testing the feeds for a limited number of people worldwide, but we could expect a larger roll out soon, Threads spokesperson Alec Booker informed The Verge. Booker also confirmed that new posts are currently shown on the top followed by the older ones.

Zuckerberg’s announcement coincides with a massive uptick in migration to Bluesky, a decentralized social media platform, following Donald Trump’s presidential election victory. Some users have complained about the rise of disinformation on the platform since Musk acquired it, and Musk’s planned role in the Trump administration has only amplified those concerns.

Bluesky also lets people on its platform follow specific curated feeds based on their interests and the posts they engage with. While Bluesky also lets you create custom feeds, the process requires technical knowhow, and could be overwhelming for some. In contrast, Threads supposedly allows for a much easier way.

Currently, both Threads and Bluesky hope to bite into the share of users moving away from X. Threads, thanks to its link with Instagram, already has well over 275 million monthly active users, and has gained 15 million in November. Meanwhile, Bluesky has a total of 15 million users. It’s hoping to woo people with a cleaner feed, interoperability with other social media platforms, and complete control over data.

