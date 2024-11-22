Threads Tests Major Updates to Search and Trending Topics

Meta’s X alternative Threads is testing big changes to its Search and Trending Now features, which may be designed to keep competitors like Bluesky at bay.
In Search, users can now search for posts within a narrow date range or belonging to a specific account, according to Instagram head Adam Mosseri. Without these functions, Threads search results have sometimes required a lot of scrolling for people to find what they’re looking for.
Mosseri adds that Trending Now in the US is getting “an expanded set” of topics, as well as AI-generated summaries of discussions. Details are light, but those summaries are presumably being created with Meta AI. Trending Now is a US-exclusive option at the moment.
Content discovery can be one of the major appeals of Bluesky. Users there are encouraged to subscribe to curated feeds that gather content around different themes, such as art, astronomy, the Ukrainian war, or simply what’s popular with friends.
Both Threads and Bluesky have seen a huge surge in popularity since the US Presidential election on November 5th. X owner Elon Musk is an open ally of President-Elect Donald Trump, and even prior to the election people were upset with feature changes and reduced content moderation at X, previously known as Twitter. Threads continues to dwarf Bluesky, though, with somewhere north of 275 million active users each month versus Bluesky’s 21.5 million total users.
Threads enabled support for custom feeds on November 20th, and just a day later announced that its For You tab would start prioritizing more posts from accounts users already follow. The platform’s evolution has been rapid, though it remains to be seen if it will strike a major blow against X, which may still have upwards of 600 million active users.