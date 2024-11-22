Threads Tests Major Updates to Search and Trending Topics

Why Trust Techopedia
Threads Tests Major Updates to Search and Trending Topics
Key Takeaways

  • Threads is testing new filters in Search, as well as AI summaries and additional topics in Trending Now.
  • Trending Now is still restricted to the US so far.
  • Meta may be trying to lure more users from X while fending off Bluesky.

Meta’s X alternative Threads is testing big changes to its Search and Trending Now features, which may be designed to keep competitors like Bluesky at bay.

In Search, users can now search for posts within a narrow date range or belonging to a specific account, according to Instagram head Adam Mosseri. Without these functions, Threads search results have sometimes required a lot of scrolling for people to find what they’re looking for.

Mosseri adds that Trending Now in the US is getting “an expanded set” of topics, as well as AI-generated summaries of discussions. Details are light, but those summaries are presumably being created with Meta AI. Trending Now is a US-exclusive option at the moment.

Content discovery can be one of the major appeals of Bluesky. Users there are encouraged to subscribe to curated feeds that gather content around different themes, such as art, astronomy, the Ukrainian war, or simply what’s popular with friends.

Both Threads and Bluesky have seen a huge surge in popularity since the US Presidential election on November 5th. X owner Elon Musk is an open ally of President-Elect Donald Trump, and even prior to the election people were upset with feature changes and reduced content moderation at X, previously known as Twitter. Threads continues to dwarf Bluesky, though, with somewhere north of 275 million active users each month versus Bluesky’s 21.5 million total users.

Threads enabled support for custom feeds on November 20th, and just a day later announced that its For You tab would start prioritizing more posts from accounts users already follow. The platform’s evolution has been rapid, though it remains to be seen if it will strike a major blow against X, which may still have upwards of 600 million active users.

Most Popular News

  1. What’s Going on With Nvidia Stock?
  2. Waymo Hopes to Train Robotaxis on Google’s Gemini AI
  3. What Is Going on with Crypto Today? October 31 Analysis
  4. TSMC’s Arizona Factory Has Better Yield Than Plants in Taiwan
  5. Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Everything We Know About the High-End Smartphone
  6. Pokémon Legends: Z-A: Everything We Know About the Next Pokémon Adventure
  7. ByteDance AI Tool Transforms Static Images Into Acting Clips
  8. Ryujinx Emulator Lives on Despite Nintendo Takedown Attempt
  9. OnePlus Nord 5: Everything We Know About the Latest Mid-Range Phone
  10. Galaxy S25 Ultra: Everything We Know About Samsung’s Next Flagship

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Games

Best King Legacy Codes for November 2024: All Active Bonuses

Antony Terence1 hour
dummy_img
Internet

Why Bluesky’s Social Media Platform Should Worry Twitter

Tim Keary2 hoursTechnology Specialist
dummy_img
Machine Learning

How Microsoft Employed AI to Make Flight Simulator 2024

Stuart Hughes3 hoursTechnology Writer
dummy_img
Phones

Tesla Pi Phone: Will it Ever Happen?

Tim Keary4 hoursTechnology Specialist
dummy_img
Games

Xbox Game Pass List in November 2024: Everything Playable Now

Kevin Pocock5 hoursGaming Journalist
dummy_img
Hardware

Is This the End of the USB-A Cable? (For Real, This Time)

Neil C. Hughes5 hoursSenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Gaming Hardware & Accessories

PS5 30th Anniversary Console: Everything Included in the Box

Aleksha McLoughlin8 hoursGaming Editor
dummy_img
Games

15+ Best Simulation Games to Play in 2024: Virtual Recreations

Bilawal Bashir1 dayGaming Writer

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN