Threads Update Brings Landscape Video Mode After User Demands

Key Takeaways

  • Threads introduces landscape video viewing, addressing a major user demand.
  • Custom Feeds and content prioritization updates improve personalization.
  • Meta plans to monetize Threads in 2025, reflecting its rapid growth to over 200 million active users.

Meta released a silent update allowing Threads users to watch landscape videos in the mobile app.

Meta introduced the latest update for the Threads app with a long-awaited feature: landscape video mode. Previously, users were limited to portrait-only playback, even for horizontal videos, leading to a frustrating viewing experience. The new feature now allows videos and photos to rotate into landscape mode, providing a more natural and immersive way to enjoy content.

The update was quietly rolled out and later confirmed by the Threads team after user limannje noticed the change. A representative from the platform responded to user feedback on Threads with, “You found it,” validating the addition.

With the latest version of the iOS app, Threads now aligns more closely with standard mobile video viewing experiences. Seemingly, the Android app has yet to get this feature.

More Upgrades

This landscape video feature isn’t the only recent upgrade to Threads. Earlier this week, Meta began testing new Search filters, additional topics in Trending Now and AI summaries.

Enhanced Search features allow users to filter posts by date range or specific accounts, reducing the need for endless scrolling, according to Instagram head Adam Mosseri. The “Trending Now” feature is also getting an upgrade with an expanded range of topics and AI-generated summaries powered by Meta AI. At this moment, it’s only exclusive to the US. Another latest update if Custom Feeds, letting users create feeds for certain topics, which is now available worldwide.

These updates reflect Threads’ growth. In October this year, the platform reached over 275 million active users, as opposed to Bluesky’s 21.5 million. With this amount of users, Meta reportedly plans to bring ads to the platform in early 2025.

