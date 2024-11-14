Threads Added as Many Users in November as Bluesky’s Entire Audience

In a seeming bid to downplay the competition, Instagram head Adam Mosseri has revealed that Threads has added over 15 million users so far in November — about the entire user base of Bluesky.
The leader added that there have been over a million signups each day for about three months. Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg mentioned the daily figure during an earnings call in October.
The number came shortly after Bluesky revealed that it had seen a flood of new users in the wake of the US presidential election, climbing from 13 million in late October to 15 million. Many of these people are leaving X due to site owner Elon Musk’s increasingly close ties to President-elect Trump.
The incoming politician has tasked Musk and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy with running a “Department of Government Efficiency,” raising objections from those opposed to Trump’s policies. Critics have also long been concerned that Musk is frequently echoing Trump’s misinformation through his own posts on X in addition to tolerating hate speech on the platform.
Mosseri’s post suggests Threads has been a home for many of these X converts, and that Bluesky’s growth is still relatively small. In total, Threads has over 275 million monthly active users.
Threads has been helped by some of Meta’s tactics in expanding its user base. Facebook and Instagram both routinely highlight Threads content. So far, Threads also asks newcomers if they want to follow all their existing Instagram friends.
As The Verge notes, Meta might be more comfortable with Threads as a distinct entity going forward. Mosseri recently shared that the service will stop asking new users about importing their Instagram following lists. People prefer to have a “different graph” on the two social networks, he says. In other words, Threads might not lean as much on its Instagram roots to compete with rivals like Bluesky.