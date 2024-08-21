Three New Xbox Models Now Available to Pre-order

Why Trust Techopedia
three-new-xbox-models-now-available-to-pre-order
Key Takeaways

  • Microsoft has started taking pre-orders for the new Xbox Series X and S models.
  • The new models will be available in the US on October 15 and in other markets on October 29.
  • All Xbox Series X/S systems will be available in regions supported by Xbox hardware.

The new Xbox Series X and S models are now available for pre-order, with the official launch scheduled for October. 

During the Xbox Games Showcase 2024, the company announced the games it planned to release in 2024 and 2025. In addition to these announcements, Microsoft revealed three new Xbox Series X/S systems; however, their availability was kept a mystery. 

Microsoft has announced today that pre-orders for all three new Xbox Series systems are now being taken. They also announced that all three models will be available in the US on October 15 and in other markets on October 29.

The first of these Xbox Series X/S systems is the Xbox Series S, which comes with 1TB of SSD storage and is featured in Robot White. It is priced at $349.99 in the US and will be available at £299.99 in the UK. The next model is the Xbox Series X 1TB Digital Edition, which is also coming in Robot White. Its pricing is $449.99 in the US and £429.99 in the UK. 

Lastly, there’s the Xbox Series X Galaxy Black Special Edition, which comes with 2TB of storage. You will also get a matching Xbox Wireless controller with a Galaxy Black D-pad and Velocity Green back case. It’ll cost $599.99 in the US and £549.99 in the UK.

With many new games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 being announced at Gamescom 2024 that are coming to Xbox, Microsoft has decided that this is the right time to start the pre-orders for the new systems. All three consoles will be available in all current Xbox hardware-supported regions.

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Blockchain

How Will Stablecoins Impact Cross-Border Payments?

Linda Rosencrance14 hours
dummy_img
Data Science

5 Best Python Data Visualization Libraries To Use in 2024

Linda Rosencrance15 hours
dummy_img
Gaming

Call of Duty Games in Order: Play the Series Chronologically and by Release Date

Callum Self1 dayGaming Writer
dummy_img
Gambling

Paul Gascoigne Interview: Don’t Compare Me to Foden or Grealish… There’s Only One Gazza!

Owen Fulda1 dayHead of PR
dummy_img
Software Development

What is Blooket? Is it a Good Teaching Tool?

Neil C. Hughes2 daysSenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Big Tech

Google Monopoly Ruling: Expert Analysis

Franklin Okeke2 daysTechnology Journalist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN