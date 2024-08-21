three-new-xbox-models-now-available-to-pre-order

The new Xbox Series X and S models are now available for pre-order, with the official launch scheduled for October.
During the Xbox Games Showcase 2024, the company announced the games it planned to release in 2024 and 2025. In addition to these announcements, Microsoft revealed three new Xbox Series X/S systems; however, their availability was kept a mystery.
Microsoft has announced today that pre-orders for all three new Xbox Series systems are now being taken. They also announced that all three models will be available in the US on October 15 and in other markets on October 29.
The first of these Xbox Series X/S systems is the Xbox Series S, which comes with 1TB of SSD storage and is featured in Robot White. It is priced at $349.99 in the US and will be available at £299.99 in the UK. The next model is the Xbox Series X 1TB Digital Edition, which is also coming in Robot White. Its pricing is $449.99 in the US and £429.99 in the UK.
Lastly, there’s the Xbox Series X Galaxy Black Special Edition, which comes with 2TB of storage. You will also get a matching Xbox Wireless controller with a Galaxy Black D-pad and Velocity Green back case. It’ll cost $599.99 in the US and £549.99 in the UK.
With many new games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 being announced at Gamescom 2024 that are coming to Xbox, Microsoft has decided that this is the right time to start the pre-orders for the new systems. All three consoles will be available in all current Xbox hardware-supported regions.