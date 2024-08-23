Top Meme Coins to Watch in August 2024: Brett, Turbo, and Emerging Players

Discover why Brett, Turbo, and the new meme coin Pepe Unchained are the altcoins to watch this August 2024.
As the cryptocurrency market evolves, meme coins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe are capturing significant investor attention.
Ranked #9, Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently priced at $0.1056 with a 24-hour trading volume exceeding $515 million. Shiba Inu (SHIB) follows closely, holding the #13 spot with a price of $0.00001416 and a trading volume of over $209 million.
Meanwhile, Pepe (PEPE) has gained traction, sitting at #25 with a price of $0.057961 and a 24-hour trading volume of $602 million. The rise in these meme coins, alongside others like Floki and Bonk, highlights their growing appeal and potential for substantial gains in the market.
Brett Price Analysis
Brett (Based) continues to garner attention, currently trading at $0.09195 with a 4.50% increase over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $40.11 million, securing Brett the #72 spot with a market cap of $911.26 million. The coin’s circulating supply is 9.91 billion out of a maximum 10 billion BRETT tokens.
Currently, Brett (BRETT/USDT) is in a consolidation phase following a recent surge. The price finds strong support at $0.08677, aligning with the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA)—a critical level for determining the short-term trend.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 62 suggests that Brett is neither overbought nor oversold, indicating room for potential upside movement.
Traders should monitor the price action closely. A break above the immediate resistance could push Brett towards a target of $0.09975. Conversely, a failure to hold the $0.08677 support level might lead to further downside, potentially testing the $0.08108 zone.
Watch the $0.08677 support level carefully. If bullish momentum continues, consider buying above $0.09195.
Turbo Price Analysis
Turbo is currently trading at $0.0040, with a 24-hour trading volume of $58.7 million, reflecting a 1.67% increase over the last day. Ranked #216, Turbo boasts a live market cap of $261.6 million, with a circulating supply of 64.49 billion TURBO coins out of a maximum supply of 69 billion.
Turbo/Tether (USDT) is consolidating within a broad trading range on the 4-hour chart, fluctuating between $0.0044 on the upside and $0.0039 on the downside. The symmetrical triangle pattern forming within this range signals market indecision, as traders await a significant catalyst to drive the next move.
The 50-day EMA, positioned at $0.0041, highlights the struggle in price momentum. Candles hover around this level without a clear directional push.
Conclusion: Consider selling below $0.0042 and buying above $0.0044.
In addition to established coins like Brett and Turbo, emerging meme coins in their presale stages are also attracting new investors.
Pepe Unchained: Emerging Player
Pepe Unchained (PEPU), for instance, is making waves with its introduction of a Layer-2 blockchain on Ethereum. It aims to revolutionize the meme coin market by increasing transaction speed by 100 times while lowering fees.
We’ve just hit $9.5M!
So close to the next big milestone! Pepe Unchained is unstoppable and we’re only getting started. Huge thanks to everyone on this journey with us! 🐸🚀 pic.twitter.com/l5SOUSpkJF
— Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) August 20, 2024
The presale has already generated nearly $9.5 million, with tokens priced at $0.0092364. This gives early investors a prime opportunity to participate before potential price surges.
The project’s expanding social media presence includes nearly 11,000 Twitter followers and a 5,000-member Telegram community.