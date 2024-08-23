Top Meme Coins to Watch in August 2024: Brett, Turbo, and Emerging Players

Why Trust Techopedia
Top Meme Coins to Watch in August 2024
Key Takeaways

  • Brett, Turbo, and the new Pepe Unchained are gaining attention as altcoins to watch this August 2024.
  • Brett is consolidating with a potential upside, while Turbo is trading within a symmetrical triangle pattern.
  • Pepe Unchained, in its presale stage, has raised nearly $9.5 million and aims to revolutionize the meme coin market with Layer-2 blockchain technology on Ethereum.

Discover why Brett, Turbo, and the new meme coin Pepe Unchained are the altcoins to watch this August 2024.

As the cryptocurrency market evolves, meme coins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe are capturing significant investor attention.

Ranked #9, Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently priced at $0.1056 with a 24-hour trading volume exceeding $515 million. Shiba Inu (SHIB) follows closely, holding the #13 spot with a price of $0.00001416 and a trading volume of over $209 million.

Meanwhile, Pepe (PEPE) has gained traction, sitting at #25 with a price of $0.057961 and a 24-hour trading volume of $602 million. The rise in these meme coins, alongside others like Floki and Bonk, highlights their growing appeal and potential for substantial gains in the market.

Brett Price Analysis

Brett (Based) continues to garner attention, currently trading at $0.09195 with a 4.50% increase over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $40.11 million, securing Brett the #72 spot with a market cap of $911.26 million. The coin’s circulating supply is 9.91 billion out of a maximum 10 billion BRETT tokens.

Currently, Brett (BRETT/USDT) is in a consolidation phase following a recent surge. The price finds strong support at $0.08677, aligning with the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA)—a critical level for determining the short-term trend.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 62 suggests that Brett is neither overbought nor oversold, indicating room for potential upside movement.

Bret Price Chart | Source: Tradingview
Bret Price Chart | Source: Tradingview

Traders should monitor the price action closely. A break above the immediate resistance could push Brett towards a target of $0.09975. Conversely, a failure to hold the $0.08677 support level might lead to further downside, potentially testing the $0.08108 zone.

Watch the $0.08677 support level carefully. If bullish momentum continues, consider buying above $0.09195.

Turbo Price Analysis

Turbo is currently trading at $0.0040, with a 24-hour trading volume of $58.7 million, reflecting a 1.67% increase over the last day. Ranked #216, Turbo boasts a live market cap of $261.6 million, with a circulating supply of 64.49 billion TURBO coins out of a maximum supply of 69 billion.

Turbo/Tether (USDT) is consolidating within a broad trading range on the 4-hour chart, fluctuating between $0.0044 on the upside and $0.0039 on the downside. The symmetrical triangle pattern forming within this range signals market indecision, as traders await a significant catalyst to drive the next move.

Turbo Price Chart | Source: Tradingview
Turbo Price Chart | Source: Tradingview

The 50-day EMA, positioned at $0.0041, highlights the struggle in price momentum. Candles hover around this level without a clear directional push.

Conclusion: Consider selling below $0.0042 and buying above $0.0044.

In addition to established coins like Brett and Turbo, emerging meme coins in their presale stages are also attracting new investors.

Pepe Unchained: Emerging Player

Pepe Unchained (PEPU), for instance, is making waves with its introduction of a Layer-2 blockchain on Ethereum. It aims to revolutionize the meme coin market by increasing transaction speed by 100 times while lowering fees.

The presale has already generated nearly $9.5 million, with tokens priced at $0.0092364. This gives early investors a prime opportunity to participate before potential price surges.

The project’s expanding social media presence includes nearly 11,000 Twitter followers and a 5,000-member Telegram community.

Visit Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Uncategorized

Can AI Rules Damage Freedom of Speech?

Tim Keary12 hours
dummy_img
Gaming

World of Warcraft: The War Within: Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features

Kegan Mooney13 hours
dummy_img
Artificial Intelligence

What is the Role of AI in the Newsroom? We Ask Hackernoon’s CEO

Tim Keary14 hoursTechnology Specialist
dummy_img
Gaming

God of War Games in Order: Play the Series Chronologically and by Release Date

Bilawal Bashir12 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Monitors

VA vs. IPS: Which Display Panel Is Best for Your Monitor & TV?

Alex McFarland15 hoursAI Journalist
dummy_img
Blockchain

Corn L2 Brings Bitcoin DeFi to Life With BTC Gas Fees

Mensholong Lepcha18 hoursCrypto Specialist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN