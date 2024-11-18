Treyarch Plans to Bring Back Legacy XP Tokens in Black Ops 6

Fans of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 received a mixed surprise with the launch of Season 1. Among the new content—including three brand-new multiplayer maps, fresh gameplay additions, and integration with Warzone—players discovered they could activate legacy XP tokens earned in prior Call of Duty games.
However, the feature was short-lived, as Treyarch quickly removed it, citing game stability concerns.
The tokens, which help players earn double XP for faster progression, appeared due to a UI bug, Treyarch explained in an X (formerly Twitter) post over the weekend. The unexpected addition caused excitement, but developers patched the issue to prevent potential disruptions to gameplay.
With the start of Season 01, a UI bug allowed players to activate legacy XP tokens in Black Ops 6. Unfortunately, it also introduced some potential risk to game stability, which is why it was patched yesterday.
We realize how much players appreciate being able to redeem legacy…
— Treyarch (@Treyarch) November 16, 2024
Despite the fix, community feedback was loud and clear. Many players expressed frustration, prompting Treyarch to announce plans to bring back the feature in a future update.
In particular, the studio said they are testing a way to implement this change correctly and will provide an update on the issue this week.
In the meantime, players can use a workaround: activating legacy XP tokens in Warzone, which will then apply to Black Ops 6. However, this method is inconsistent for some players, so those interested in using their tokens are encouraged to act quickly.
The token controversy highlights Treyarch’s responsiveness to player feedback. Previously, the studio maintained the popular Nuketown 24/7 playlist after fans requested it. However, recent playlist updates, which merged Nuketown with other maps, have been met with criticism.
As Treyarch works to resolve the token issue, Black Ops 6 players can look forward to more updates in Season 1, including new content and balance adjustments