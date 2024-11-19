Trump Expected to Attend SpaceX’s Starship Launch Event

Key Takeaways

  • Trump may attend SpaceX's November 19 launch, highlighting his ties with Elon Musk.
  • SpaceX’s sixth Starship test will focus on reusability, scheduled for 4:00 p.m. CT.
  • Musk’s new role in government raises ethical concerns amid SpaceX’s federal contracts.

Donald Trump could attend a SpaceX launch in Texas on November 19, reflecting his ties with CEO Elon Musk.

As reported by Reuters, the Federal Aviation Administration has issued “Temporary Flight Restrictions for VIP Movement” over Brownsville and Boca Chica, Texas, ahead of a high-profile visit, coinciding with SpaceX’s Starship rocket test. During this time, the flight ban over Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, property will be briefly lifted.

SpaceX’s Sixth Starship Test

SpaceX will conduct its sixth test of the Starship rocket, the largest and most powerful ever built, following the success of October’s mission. Key objectives include testing heat shields, re-entry processes, and enhanced booster safety, with upgrades to improve reusability for future flights.

With large arms mounted on a launch tower, SpaceX plans to capture Starship’s 233ft “Super Heavy” booster about 10 minutes after liftoff, a reusability technique that piqued Trump’s interest during SpaceX’s first attempt in October.

The test is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET, 10:00 p.m. UTC), with the live webcast starting around 30 minutes before launch, available on SpaceX’s website, X, and the X TV app.

Musk’s Role in Trump’s Administration and Ethical Concerns

Elon Musk has been a regular presence during the presidential transition, attending meetings with Trump and joining him at events like a UFC fight and a meeting with House Republicans. Trump has repeatedly admired SpaceX, often pausing his campaign speeches to praise the company’s rocket launches, especially the recapture of a reusable booster.

Musk, who reportedly contributed $200 million to Trump’s campaign, has been appointed to lead the Department of Government Efficiency—whose acronym, DOGE, mirrors Musk’s cryptocurrency Dogecoin—alongside Vivek Ramaswamy. This has raised ethical concerns due to Musk’s federal interests. The federal government has already committed $4.4 billion to SpaceX for Starship moon missions, and Musk is likely to seek additional contracts, including with the Pentagon for military and cargo operations.

