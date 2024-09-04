Trump Family X Accounts Hacked to Promote Fake Crypto Project

Key Takeaways

  • Social media accounts of certain Trump family members were compromised to promote a crypto scam.
  • The breached accounts, including Lara and Tiffany Trump's, appeared to back a bogus Solana-based token.
  • The endorsement artificially inflated the token's value, which then plummeted over 90%.

On Tuesday, X accounts belonging to members of the Trump family were hacked and used to spread a fake announcement about a bogus crypto project. 

The accounts, including those of Lara Trump and Tiffany Trump, promoted a Solana-based memecoin allegedly tied to the decentralized finance initiative called World Liberty Financial. They falsely claimed their posts were the only official channels for the project in a bid to cash in on the family’s recent crypto push.

Details of the Fake Solana Token Launch

The hacking incident was first exposed at 8:15 p.m. ET when Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, posted a fake announcement on her X account, followed by 1.7 million users, launching World Liberty Financial. The post contained links to the project’s World Liberty (SL) token, misleadingly labeled as a ‘governance token.’

The X post included links to a so-called “governance token,” the project’s World Liberty (SL) token. 

Tiffany Trump’s X account also posted an endorsement and a link to a website registered earlier that day via Njalla Okta LLC, a domain hosting platform known for its connections to dark web activities. 

This anonymous registration made tracing the actor behind the scam nearly impossible.

Shortly after the fraudulent posts, Eric Trump, Lara Trump’s husband, used his X account to alert followers, calling the situation a scam and confirming that both his wife’s and his sister’s accounts had been compromised. 

Despite the quick lockdown of the compromised accounts, it was too late for some users, including media personality Caitlyn Jenner, who interacted with the posts before deleting her comments.

Broader Implications and Related Crypto Scams Allegedly Linked With Trump

This incident is not the first time scammers have leveraged the Trump family name to launch fake crypto projects. 

In June, a token named DJT falsely claimed to be associated with Donald Trump and his son Barron Trump was part of a rug pull. 

Notably, the WL token scam incident underscores the vulnerabilities in social media platforms’ security measures, especially for high-profile accounts. 

Despite Eric Trump’s quick action to address the scam, the posts had already generated significant attention, leading to a temporary spike in the token’s price. 

According to Dexscreener, the token’s price, currently trading at 0.0001569, surged to $0.005314 from an initial 0.0001286, plummeting by over 90% within hours.

