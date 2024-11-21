trump-gears-up-for-ai-policy-overhaul-as-he-prepares-to-take-office

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to be sworn into office, his AI policies mark a clear shift from the Biden administration’s approach.
While Biden emphasized safeguards and international cooperation to mitigate AI risks, Trump’s strategy focuses on eliminating perceived regulatory hurdles, fostering innovation, and ensuring American dominance in the AI race against China.
Biden’s AI Meeting and Trump’s Vision for AI Policy
According to reports, this shift in approach comes as the Biden administration recently hosted a high-profile AI summit in California, gathering officials from allies including Australia, Canada, Japan, Kenya, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.
#US gathers allies to talk #AI safety as Trump’s vow to undo Biden’s AI policy overshadows their workhttps://t.co/lMvXOHO7t4 pic.twitter.com/jzq8jRC31y
— Arab News (@arabnews) November 21, 2024
The discussion featuring high-profile countries underscored Biden’s legacy of promoting global partnerships and tackling the risks associated with AI technologies, including issues like deepfakes, AI-fueled fraud, and misuse.
During the summit, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo highlighted the dual nature of AI as both an opportunity and a risk, arguing that proper safety measures enhance innovation by building trust and encouraging adoption.
While specific policies remain unclear, Trump’s 2020 executive order promoting “trustworthy AI” in federal government operations suggests a foundation for his approach.
His administration is expected to leverage AI for defense and security, building on existing frameworks while reducing constraints he associates with Biden’s policies.
Advisors and Contrasting Perspectives
Trump’s AI strategy will likely reflect the diverse views within his advisory team, where a debate could unfold that would shape the future of AI policy in America.
On the one hand, Vice President-elect J.D. Vance advocates a hands-off regulatory approach, cautioning against measures that may entrench tech monopolies or hinder startups.
Trump picking J.D. Vance as VP would have huge implications for AI regulation. Vance (a protege of Peter Thiel) has some… interesting opinions here. pic.twitter.com/AhLH485jDg
— Shakeel (@ShakeelHashim) July 15, 2024
However, this view faces opposition from Elon Musk, the Tesla boss, and Trump’s choice to lead the Department of Government Efficiency. Musk has consistently sounded the alarm about the existential risk of unchecked AI development and supported regulatory measures. Balancing these perspectives could be critical to shaping effective AI policies.ф