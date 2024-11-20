Trump, Musk Witness Starship Launch as Booster Recovery Falls Short

President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk watched as SpaceX conducted its sixth test flight of the Starship rocket system on Tuesday at the Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.
The nearly 400ft-tall rocket, consisting of the Super Heavy booster and Starship upper stage, lifted off at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.
While SpaceX took to social media to declare the launch a success, the planned recovery of the booster encountered difficulties.
With data and flight learnings as our primary payload, Starship’s sixth flight test once again delivered → https://t.co/oIFc3u9laE pic.twitter.com/O6ZKThQRr6
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 20, 2024
Instead of executing a precision landing into the mechanical arms of the launch tower, as it demonstrated in its fifth test flight last month, the booster splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico.
A live stream separate from SpaceX’s official broadcast showed the booster exploding into a massive fireball on the Gulf horizon after splashdown.
Elon Musk downplayed the booster’s mishap and focused on the test’s successes, sharing plans to attempt one more water landing before a future attempt at catching the booster with the tower.
Successful ocean landing of Starship!
We will do one more ocean landing of the ship. If that goes well, then SpaceX will attempt to catch the ship with the tower. https://t.co/osFud7XXPo
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2024
Key Highlights of the Starship Sixth Test Flight
Although the flight hit a snag, it still managed to carry out several milestones: the upper stage successfully separated from the booster, a full orbit of the Earth, and a touchdown in the Indian Ocean.
The test flight also marked progress in other areas. The Starship upper stage reignited its Raptor engine in space for the first time in a demonstration of in-space maneuverability.
Additionally, the mission tested improved heat shields and conducted a stress test of the ship’s steering capabilities during re-entry.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson praised the progress made during the flight, calling it a significant step for both SpaceX and NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the Moon and eventually reach Mars.
Congrats to @SpaceX on Starship's sixth test flight. Exciting to see the Raptor engine restart in space—major progress towards orbital flight.
Starship’s success is #Artemis’ success. Together, we will return humanity to the Moon & set our sights on Mars. pic.twitter.com/tuwpGOvT9S
— Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) November 19, 2024
Trump’s attendance added political weight to the launch, hinting at potential changes in space policy under his administration.
With NASA relying on Starship for future lunar and Mars missions, shifts in policy could accelerate SpaceX’s timelines.