Trump Picks Brendan Carr as FCC Chairman: What Does This Mean for Tech?

Key Takeaways

  • US President-Elect Donald Trump wants fellow Republican Brendan Carr as the new head of the FCC.
  • Carr has echoed Trump on some viewpoints, such as allegations that big tech companies are censoring conservative views.
  • It remains to be seen if he’ll try to revoke the licenses of broadcasters Trump is upset with.

US President-Elect Donald Trump is choosing Brendan Carr as his future chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, in a move that could reshape both the national and global tech landscapes.

Carr is the leading Republican commissioner with the FCC, which for now is being chaired by Democrat Jessica Rosenworcel. To achieve full control of the FCC, Trump will still need to nominate a third Republican, Reuters notes.

While some of Carr’s policies may have bipartisan support — such as his stance against Chinese telecom companies operating in the US — the commissioner is otherwise closely aligned with Trump. In a recent letter, for example, Carr echoed Trump in claiming that Apple, Alphabet, Meta, and Google have unfairly censored conservative Americans. Those companies have previously denied such accusations, insisting they don’t shadowban conservatives, and that the censorship they do enact is concerned with issues like violence and hate speech. Under the US Constitution, private companies are allowed to express their own views.

In the statement announcing his pick, Trump describes Carr as “a warrior for free speech” that has fought against “lawfare” holding back freedom of speech and the economy. Aside from censorship, that may also be a reference to Trump and Carr’s opposition to net neutrality, a policy long supported by Democrats that President Joe Biden’s administration has tried to reinstate. Net neutrality classifies broadband internet as an essential service, preventing internet service providers from throttling, blocking, or using paid prioritization of otherwise legal traffic.

Will Brendan Carr Go Along With All of Donald Trump’s Policies?

It’s unclear, though, if Carr would be willing to follow up on Trump’s threats to pull FCC licenses from companies like Disney, CBS, NBC, and Comcast over content the President-Elect opposes politically. In the case of CBS, Trump recently sued the network over an interview with Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, claiming it was unfairly edited to make Harris look better.

Carr did join with Trump in complaining about Harris’ appearance on an episode of NBC’s Saturday Night Live, but shutting down broadcasts based on political views has often been considered a step too far, even by other Republicans. Rosenworcel’s predecessor, Republican Ajit Pai, refused to take that step during Trump’s first White House term, explaining that the FCC didn’t have the authority to revoke licenses based on content.

