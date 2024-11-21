Tubi’s Free TV Service Uses TikTok-style Videos to Help Find Shows to Watch

Tubi, the Fox-owned streaming service, is rolling out Scenes, which displays scrollable TikTok-style clips to help you find new shows to watch.
The streaming service has been testing this feature for some time, and it was first spotted by a Reddit user back in August of this year. The feature is now available to everyone using the Tubi app on their Android and iOS devices.
To access it, simply download the latest version of the Tubi app from your smartphone’s app store. After updating, you’ll find the Scenes tab in the bottom navigation bar. Tapping on it will show 60-90 second clips from the nearly 250,000 titles in Tubi’s library.
In the Scenes tab, you’ll find three options: Watch, Like, and Save. Tap “Watch” if the clip interests you and you want to view the full movie or TV show. Tapping “Like” helps the app’s machine learning algorithm better understand your preferences and recommend more personalized content. The “Save” button adds the title to your My List for future viewing.
With this new feature, Tubi hopes it’s providing its 81 million active viewers a fresh way to content on the platform. This could particularly help draw younger viewers who thrive on social media and might have rapidly changing viewing habits.
While the Scenes feature is exclusively available on Android and iOS devices, you can cast it to your Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, or Roku. Speaking with TechCrunch, Mike Bidgoli, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Tubi, mentioned the company might add features like sharing clips on social media and integrating Scenes into the home grid. However, Bidgoli also warned that it’s too early to confirm if or when these updates will roll out.