Uber Now Lets Parents Book Rides for Teens

Key Takeaways

  • Parents and guardians can now book Uber rides for their teens.
  • Previously, rides had to be booked through the teen’s own account.
  • Teen customers can also schedule trips up to 90 days in advance and as little as 30 minutes in advance.

Uber opened its ridehailing service to teens last year and has now added new features that allow parents and guardians to book rides for their teens using their own accounts, according to The Verge.

Prior to this update, teens aged 13 to 17 needed to book a ride using their own account.

So far Uber is the only ride hailing app to offer a service to teens, with competitors like Lyft requiring users to be over 18. The service launched in a select number of cities across the US and has now grown to more than 250 cities across all 50 states.

Uber Aims to Keep Teens Safe

When parents book a ride for their teens, all the same safety features apply as when they book their own trip. That means real-time tracking and notifications when the ride starts, giving parents more peace of mind about where their teen is.

Adults who subscribe to Uber One can also share these benefits with their teens, including cash back on rides and free delivery fees on Uber Eats.

This latest update ensures that it’s easier than ever before for teens to get to where they need to be, safely, and enables parents to book rides for younger teens from their own account, which also simplifies the payment and booking process.

