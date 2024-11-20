Uber’s New XXL Airport Rides Offer Space for Your Extra Baggage

Key Takeaways

  • UberXXL is available for airport travelers needing the most baggage and passenger capacity.
  • Discounted UberX Share rides can be booked at airports as well.
  • Uber Reserve has been enhanced with flight tracking and support for multiple stops.

Uber is introducing several new airport ride options in time for the US Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, led by UberXXL for travelers needing the most possible cargo capacity.

All UberXXL-rated vehicles should have ample trunk space in addition to room for several passengers, Uber says. The company is light on which models qualify, but its description implies the largest possible vans and SUVs given the existence of UberXL. XXL rides should already be available for more than 60 airports worldwide, though 40 of those are in the US and Canada.

You can also book UberX Share rides at airports if you’re eager to save money. If you’re willing to share your trip with another rider, you get a 25% discount on the fare whether or not you’re matched with a second person. As of November 20th, UberX Share is available at just a handful of airports. In the US, there’s AUS (Austin), DEN (Denver), EWR (Newark), IAD (Washington, DC), MIA (Miami), MSY (New Orleans), PHX (Phoenix), and SFO (San Francisco). Outside the US, the only supported airports are AMS (Amsterdam) and MAD (Madrid).

Leading two Uber Reserve upgrades is a feature called Flight Capture. By entering your flight details in advance, you’ll get a recommended Uber booking time, with prompts to adjust dropoff if your flight is later delayed. Reserved rides can now also include multiple stops, regardless of whether you’re flying anywhere.

Uber lastly says that it’s planning to expand Uber Shuttle rides to more airports. The bus-style service is already operating in cities like New York, Cairo, and Mumbai, but isn’t always targeted at airport travel. The company hasn’t identified which airports are getting Shuttle service, or when the expansions might take place, except to say that New York is getting an additional route to and from downtown Manhattan that connects with LaGuardia Airport.

The company is poised to make a number of major changes in coming months and years, such as introducing an AI voice assistant for drivers, and migrating as many of those drivers as possible to EVs by 2040.

