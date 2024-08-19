ubisoft-cuts-45-jobs-in-latest-round-of-layoffs

Ubisoft has laid off 45 employees from its US studios, Red Storm Entertainment in Cary, North Carolina and Ubisoft San Francisco.
This comes as the latest in a series of staff reductions by the game studio, which has been reducing its workforce to align with its evolving business strategy.
A company spokesperson recently described the move to IGN as a “difficult yet necessary decision” aimed at aligning the studios’ organizations with their “future business and development goals”. Affected employees have been allegedly offered severance packages and career assistance as part of their exit.
This latest round of layoffs follows previous reductions, including 45 job cuts across global publishing and Asia-Pacific divisions earlier this year and 33 layoffs at Ubisoft Toronto last month.
Overall, the gaming giant has reduced its workforce by roughly 1,700 positions since 2022 as it navigates the challenges posed by the increasingly competitive video game market.
Red Storm Entertainment, established by author Tom Clancy in 1996, is mainly known for its work on the Ghost Recon and Rainbow Six franchises. The studio had been Recently working on The Division: Heartland, a free-to-play multiplayer shooter that was canceled earlier this year.
Ubisoft San Francisco, on the other hand, has been involved in the development of the Rocksmith series and the free-to-play shooter XDefiant.
Ubisoft’s restructuring comes amid a broader cost-cutting trend across the video game industry, as studios try to manage costs and prioritize high-potential projects in an uncertain economic environment.
Other recent industry layoffs include Challengers Games shutting down in June, Humble Games laying off all staff, and NetherRealm experiencing layoffs in July.