Ubisoft Surprises Fans with Assassin’s Creed Syndicate 60FPS Update

Ubisoft has released a surprise update for “Assassin’s Creed Syndicate”, enhancing the game’s performance on modern consoles nearly a decade after its original launch.
The update, available now, allows the 2015 title to run at 60 frames per second (FPS) on PlayStation 5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X, with 4K resolution supported on those platforms. Xbox Series S users can enjoy smoother gameplay at 1080p and 60FPS.
Initially released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate is set in 1868 London during the Industrial Revolution. Players step into the roles of twin protagonists Jacob and Evie Frye, battling the Templar-controlled elite and fostering a resistance group called the Rooks.
The game stands out for its dynamic open-world exploration, including horse-drawn carriage chases, a wrist-mounted rope launcher for rapid traversal, and intricate urban landscapes of Victorian London.
The update represents a significant leap from the original console versions, which were capped at 30FPS and 900p resolution. Mid-generation hardware improvements on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X only increased resolution to 1620p while maintaining the framerate cap.
With the new patch, players on current-generation consoles can experience Syndicate’s world with greater clarity and fluidity.
For PlayStation users, the patch download size is modest at approximately 0.75GB, while Xbox players will need to allocate around 31.8GB. The update is available for free to all current owners of the game. Syndicate is also included in Ubisoft+ subscriptions and is currently discounted to $8.99 on the PlayStation Store and Microsoft’s Xbox Store.
While Syndicate wasn’t the most critically acclaimed entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, it remains a fan favorite for its engaging story, charismatic leads, and fascinating historical setting.
This update breathes new life into the game, reaffirming Ubisoft’s commitment to its catalog, and providing a welcome past-time as we wait for Assassin’s Creed Shadows.