Ubisoft Surprises Fans with Assassin’s Creed Syndicate 60FPS Update

Why Trust Techopedia
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate | Source: Ubisoft
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate | Source: Ubisoft
Key Takeaways

  • Ubisoft has released a surprise 60FPS update for “Assassin's Creed Syndicate” on modern consoles.
  • The update enhances gameplay performance, allowing 4K resolution on PS5 and Xbox Series X.
  • Players can download the update for free, breathing new life into the game nearly a decade after its launch.

Ubisoft has released a surprise update for “Assassin’s Creed Syndicate”, enhancing the game’s performance on modern consoles nearly a decade after its original launch.

The update, available now, allows the 2015 title to run at 60 frames per second (FPS) on PlayStation 5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X, with 4K resolution supported on those platforms. Xbox Series S users can enjoy smoother gameplay at 1080p and 60FPS.

Initially released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate is set in 1868 London during the Industrial Revolution. Players step into the roles of twin protagonists Jacob and Evie Frye, battling the Templar-controlled elite and fostering a resistance group called the Rooks.

The game stands out for its dynamic open-world exploration, including horse-drawn carriage chases, a wrist-mounted rope launcher for rapid traversal, and intricate urban landscapes of Victorian London.

The update represents a significant leap from the original console versions, which were capped at 30FPS and 900p resolution. Mid-generation hardware improvements on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X only increased resolution to 1620p while maintaining the framerate cap.

With the new patch, players on current-generation consoles can experience Syndicate’s world with greater clarity and fluidity.

For PlayStation users, the patch download size is modest at approximately 0.75GB, while Xbox players will need to allocate around 31.8GB. The update is available for free to all current owners of the game. Syndicate is also included in Ubisoft+ subscriptions and is currently discounted to $8.99 on the PlayStation Store and Microsoft’s Xbox Store.

While Syndicate wasn’t the most critically acclaimed entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, it remains a fan favorite for its engaging story, charismatic leads, and fascinating historical setting.

This update breathes new life into the game, reaffirming Ubisoft’s commitment to its catalog, and providing a welcome past-time as we wait for Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Most Popular News

  1. What Is Going on with Crypto Today? October 31 Analysis
  2. TSMC’s Arizona Factory Has Better Yield Than Plants in Taiwan
  3. Fortnite OG Chapter 2: Expected Start Date, Map, Skins & Leaks
  4. Powerbeats Pro 2: Expected Release Date, Features, Specs, Colors & Price
  5. Death Note: Killer Within: Release Date, Platforms & Features
  6. Beats Fit Pro 2: Everything We Know About the Next-Gen Earbuds
  7. Subnautica 2: Expected Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features
  8. Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Everything We Know About the High-End Smartphone
  9. ByteDance AI Tool Transforms Static Images Into Acting Clips
  10. Waymo Hopes to Train Robotaxis on Google’s Gemini AI

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Machine Learning

Digital.ai Interview: ‘We’re All Going to Become Prompt Engineers’

Nicole Willing8 mins
dummy_img
Cloud Service Providers

iCloud Storage Plans: Where Apple Went Wrong

Neil C. Hughes1 hourSenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Games

10+ Best LEGO Games to Play in 2024: Licensed & Original Titles

Joey Morris2 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Blockchain

Dex Screener Explained: How & Why Crypto Traders Use It

Ruholamin Haqshanas3 hoursCrypto Journalist
dummy_img
Cybersecurity

10 Critical Infrastructure Cyberattacks That Show How Fragile We All Are

Ray Fernandez5 hoursSenior Technology Journalist
dummy_img
Network Management

8 Steps to Understanding IP Subnetting in 2024

Dale Janssen6 hoursEditor
dummy_img
Black Friday

Black Friday Store Hours 2024: 70+ U.S. Stores Opening Times

Eddie Wrenn1 dayEditor
dummy_img
Wearables

8 Best Websites to Download Free EPUB Books in 2024

Nicole Willing1 dayTechnology Specialist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN