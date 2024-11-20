UK Govt Considers Social Media Ban for Children Amid Safety Concerns

The UK government is exploring the possibility of imposing a social media ban for children under 16, with a feasibility study now underway to assess the practicality of such a measure.
The move is part of broader efforts to boost online safety for young users, as concerns grow about the impact of digital platforms on children’s well-being.
Technology Secretary Peter Kyle confirmed on BBC Radio 4 on Wednesday that the government is considering the ban, referencing a similar policy in Australia that plans to prohibit those under 16 from accessing social media.
While a decision has not been made, Kyle emphasized that “everything is on the table” as officials weigh the pros and cons of tighter restrictions.
The study will examine key issues, including the technical feasibility of enforcing a ban, its potential impact on children’s social development, and any unintended consequences. The government will also explore whether such a policy would hinder children’s digital literacy and skills.
The UK has already taken steps to improve online safety, including the Online Safety Act 2023, which mandates age verification, content moderation, and reporting capabilities for social media platforms.
However, concerns persist that these measures have not been effective enough in preventing exposure to harmful content, such as cyberbullying and disinformation.
In May, Ofcom, the UK’s communications regulator, proposed new guidelines to further protect children under 18, which include stricter age verification and content filtering.
Following the riots that rocked several cities in the UK last summer, the government has signaled its intent to crack down on online misinformation while also blaming Elon Musk’s X platform for aiding the spread of disinformation that fueled the riots.
As the feasibility study progresses, the UK government will have to balance the potential benefits of a ban against the challenges of implementation and the need for continued digital inclusion.