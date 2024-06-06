UK retailer Game Discontinues Xbox All Access and Reward Scheme

UK video game retailer Game announced significant service changes, including discontinuing its Xbox All Access offer and reward schemes.
As of June 26, GAME will no longer provide Xbox All Access to new customers. This program allowed players to finance the purchase of an Xbox Series X or S over 24 months, including access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
“GAME is simplifying its credit offering and, as of June 26, will no longer be offering Xbox All Access,” a Game spokesperson told Eurogamer earlier this week.
The company said the decision would not impact its existing Xbox All Access customers. It assured that it would continue to offer its full range of Xbox products and that customers could apply for flexible financing options through Frasers Plus.
UK Users Still Have Xbox All Access
Microsoft separately confirmed that Xbox All Access will remain available at other UK retailers, including Smyths Toys and 4Gadgets. The gamers can still access the program through alternative channels.
In addition to the Xbox All Access changes, Game will end its Reward Programme and Elite Membership Scheme on July 31, 2024. Customers can continue to earn points until July 15 but must redeem them by the end of the month or lose them.
“After the closure date, the GAME Reward points will be reset to zero, and the GAME Reward account will be closed. You will no longer be able to access it, and you will no longer be able to redeem your GAME Reward,” reads an update on the Game’s Game Reward page.
These changes are part of a broader strategy to streamline operations and transition many standalone stores into concessions within other Frasers Group stores, such as Sports Direct. This shift has also led to staff being moved to zero-hour contracts and facing potential redundancies.
Game, acquired by Frasers Group in 2019, has gradually reduced its physical retail footprint and is focusing on integration with its parent company’s existing retail outlets.
Are you interested in more Xbox news? Microsoft has recently confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available through Xbox Game Pass on launch day.