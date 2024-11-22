uk-to-roll-out-unified-crypto-rules-in-early-2025

The UK plans to introduce a unified regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies in early 2025.
Economic Secretary to the Treasury Tulip Siddiq outlined the government’s plans at London’s Tokenisation Summit on Thursday where she highlighted the need for a clear legal structure for the sector.
According to a report from Bloomberg, the upcoming rules will cover cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and staking services under a single regime.
Under this new government plan, Stablecoins typically pegged to assets like the U.S. dollar, will no longer be governed by existing payment services regulations, as their current applications make that framework unsuitable.
Meanwhile, the legal uncertainties surrounding staking services, where tokens are locked to maintain blockchain operations in exchange for rewards, are expected to be clarified.
This development follows on the heels of the UK government’s announcement in September to introduce legislation that will classify crypto assets like Bitcoin and NFTs as personal property.
The UK’s regulatory drive parallels the EU’s preparation to implement its Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) rules by year-end and comes amid surging U.S. crypto activity following the recent presidential election.
The UK currently leads Europe’s cryptocurrency economy, with the Chainalysis Global Crypto Adoption Index reporting $217 billion in on-chain crypto value from July 2023 to June 2024.
A unified regulatory approach could help maintain this position while enhancing the country’s appeal as a global financial hub for crypto businesses.