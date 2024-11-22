UK Watchdog Report Claims Apple Hinders Web Browser Innovation

The UK’s competition watchdog has launched another attack on Apple, with preliminary findings alleging it stifles innovation.
The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has published provisional findings about Apple’s role in mobile browser innovation. The report, written by an independent inquiry body under a CMA commission, argues that Apple’s rules prevent competitors from delivering meaningful alternatives to the Safari browser that is preinstalled on the iPhone and iPad.
The early findings come following several complaints from competitors, including Samsung and DuckDuckGo. They allege that they can’t use “a full range of browser features, such as faster webpage loading on iPhone” due to Apple’s limitations.
The authority further noted requests from developers who want to use progressive web apps (PWAs), browser-friendly adaptations of apps, but allegedly can’t do so until Apple embraces the functionality. Hefty commissions for online transactions also purportedly reduce developers’ incentives to compete with Apple and Google.
The latest analysis follows a 2022 report in which the CMA declared that Apple and Google have a duopoly over “operating systems, app stores and web browsers on mobile devices.” In a 350-plus-page report, the CMA noted that Apple justifies restrictions over how apps on its platforms look and function in the name of security, privacy, and user experience.
In June 2022, the CMA launched a market investigation reference (MIR) against Apple and Google, but the decision was reversed by the UK’s Competition Appeals Tribunal following Apple’s appeal about the CMA’s powers. The CMA counter-appealed in the Court of Appeal, which ruled in the authority’s favor in November 2023. The investigation was reinstated in January this year.
The Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act, which comes into force next year, will extend CMA’s powers in ruling against monopolies as alleged in this case.
The inquiry group’s chair, Margot Daly, has recommended the CMA reconsider the case against Apple and Google for their duopoly in the web browsers market under the new law. Daly also noted these practices by the tech giants were “holding back innovation in the UK.” The CMA will make a final decision on the matter by March 2025.
These comments come just as the US Department of Justice has proposed that Google should sell off Chrome to lessen its stronghold on web search.
Apple categorically denied the allegations in a statement to Techopedia and said the findings undermine key aspects of user experience.
“We are concerned that the interventions discussed in the report for future consideration under the Digital Markets, Competition, and Consumers Act would undermine user privacy and security and hinder our ability to make the kind of technology that sets Apple apart,” the representative said. “We will continue to engage constructively with the CMA as their work on this matter progresses.”
How Apple is Said to Limit Web Browsers on iOS
The basis for these restrictions rests on Apple forcing iOS web browser developers to use its WebKit engine rather than their own. Chrome on iOS has to use the same basic engine as Safari where it can use Google’s own on Android, for example. The need to use different browser engines can lead to additional development costs for developers.
The EU gave developers some relief when, earlier this year, it invoked the Digital Markets Act and ordered Apple to allow web browsers with alternative engines to be published on the App Store. While Apple complied, it didn’t without reiterating how these changes could risk users’ security and “negatively affect the user experience, including impacts to system performance and battery life” on iOS devices.
More recently, it conceded to the EU’s orders, and said it would allow iPhone owners to delete core apps, including Safari.
Apple Cleared of Other Charges
While the CMA and the investigation group were concerned about Apple’s influence in browsers, they did give Apple a reprieve over concerns it was stifling cloud gaming on its platforms. They asserted that Apple had made the necessary changes to address the issue, including permission to offer cloud gaming services through the App Store.
Microsoft and other providers were previously forbidden from publishing cloud gaming service apps that allowed access to many titles. Apple contended that it had to vet individual games, which would have made it virtually impossible to offer game streaming without making each title available as a separate app. You were instead asked to play through a web browser.