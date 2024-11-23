UN Task Force Proposes Crypto Mining Tax to Fund Climate Action

Why Trust Techopedia
Key takeaways

  • A proposed $0.045 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) tax on crypto mining could raise $5.2 billion annually.
  • The initiative aims to reduce emissions and fund climate action in developing nations.
  • Task force to present detailed proposals at IMF and World Bank spring meetings in 2024.

A global climate conference concluding today has sparked significant debate over a proposal to tax energy-intensive cryptocurrency mining.

The Global Solidarity Levies Task Force, co-led by Kenya, Barbados, and France, advocates for a $0.045/kWh tax on crypto mining electricity consumption, which could generate $5.2 billion annually for climate funding.

Global Climate Finance Gap and Crypto Mining’s Growing Carbon Footprint

The idea, supported by research from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), is to incentivize cleaner operations among miners while funding renewable energy initiatives in less affluent nations. While the proposed tax is still in its early stages, it signals a growing focus on regulating energy-intensive industries to address climate change.

Bitcoin mining, a major contributor to global electricity consumption, uses as much energy annually as some mid-sized countries, making it a prime target for climate action.

Mining Bitcoin involves solving complex algorithms in data centers, requiring vast amounts of electricity.

Energy consumption metrics indicate that processing one Bitcoin transaction uses 919.95 kWh and 1,200 kWh of energy. For context, this consumption equates to three months of average German household usage or three years of per-capita energy use in Ghana.

The proposed levy aims to push miners toward renewable energy and more efficient hardware. If implemented, it could cut global emissions by 100 million tons annually—equivalent to Belgium’s current emissions—and increase miners’ electricity costs by up to 85%.

Some experts see this as a step toward internalizing the environmental costs of mining, compelling polluters to bear the expenses of their activities.

The report’s recommendations extend beyond crypto mining, also suggesting levies on billionaires, plastic production, and AI data centers.

However, significant hurdles remain in implementing a global crypto tax. Questions persist about enforcement mechanisms, revenue collection, and allocation.

Countries like Kazakhstan and the US have already tested crypto-specific levies.

In Kazakhstan, a 2022 tax on mining electricity generated $7 million in revenue.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration, through its Digital Asset Mining Energy (DAME) tax, has proposed a 30% tax on crypto miners’ electricity consumption.

However, political support for such measures is mixed, particularly in the US, where the incoming administration may oppose climate-focused levies.

Most Popular News

  1. What’s Going on With Nvidia Stock?
  2. Waymo Hopes to Train Robotaxis on Google’s Gemini AI
  3. What Is Going on with Crypto Today? October 31 Analysis
  4. TSMC’s Arizona Factory Has Better Yield Than Plants in Taiwan
  5. Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Everything We Know About the High-End Smartphone
  6. Pokémon Legends: Z-A: Everything We Know About the Next Pokémon Adventure
  7. ByteDance AI Tool Transforms Static Images Into Acting Clips
  8. Ryujinx Emulator Lives on Despite Nintendo Takedown Attempt
  9. OnePlus Nord 5: Everything We Know About the Latest Mid-Range Phone
  10. Galaxy S25 Ultra: Everything We Know About Samsung’s Next Flagship

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Stocks

What Companies Does BlackRock Own in 2024?

Jasper Lawler31 mins
dummy_img
Emerging Technology

How America is Sitting on 11M Tons of Rare Earth Elements

Ray Fernandez3 hoursSenior Technology Journalist
dummy_img
Games

10+ Best PS1 Games of All Time: Original PlayStation Greats

Daryl Baxter7 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Games

Best King Legacy Codes for November 2024: All Active Bonuses

Antony Terence21 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Internet

Why Bluesky’s Social Media Platform Should Worry Twitter

Tim Keary22 hoursTechnology Specialist
dummy_img
Machine Learning

How Microsoft Employed AI to Make Flight Simulator 2024

Stuart Hughes23 hoursTechnology Writer
dummy_img
Phones

Tesla Pi Phone: Will it Ever Happen?

Tim Keary23 hoursTechnology Specialist
dummy_img
Games

Xbox Game Pass List in November 2024: Everything Playable Now

Kevin Pocock1 dayGaming Journalist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN