Unreal and Unreal Tournament Free on Internet Archive

Two pioneering titles that helped kickstart the online multiplayer FPS craze – Unreal and Unreal Tournament – have been given new life and are now freely available to download and play courtesy of the Internet Archive.
Released in 1998 and 1999 respectively, these games from Epic Games were graphical showpieces for their time. Unreal wowed with cutting-edge visuals and a gripping single-player campaign, while the fast-paced death match action of Unreal Tournament made it an early online multiplayer sensation.
Their impact helped pave the way for today’s wildly popular competitive shooter franchises like Call of Duty, Battlefield, and of course, the battle royale juggernaut Fortnite – also created by Epic.
Passionate Fan Community
Sadly, though, the Unreal series gradually faded from view after 2007’s Unreal Tournament 3. An ambitious new installment was announced to much fanfare in 2014 in an attempt to revive the franchise. But that was later canceled as Epic shifted focus to Fortnite.
Thankfully, the original titles were still playable…until Epic Games announced it was shutting down its servers for older games in 2022.
That should’ve turned those classics into relics from the past, but a passionate community group called OldUnreal has been working tirelessly to preserve them for modern systems. Thanks to their efforts, getting these games up and running in 2024 is now just a few clicks away.
How to Play
You have a couple of options here. The more involved method is downloading the original game files from the Internet Archive, then separately grabbing community-made patches from sources like GitHub or the instructions on the OldUnreal Discord server. But we recommend the easier route: Visit the OldUnreal website and grab their new, pre-patched installer packages.
Epic even blessed people to “independently link to and play these versions” in a statement to Polygon so no one’s going to be taking them down.