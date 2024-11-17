US and China Promise AI Will Not Get Power Over Nuclear Weapons

  • The US and China agreed to maintain human control over nuclear weapons, excluding AI from the decision-making process.
  • The agreement reflects shared leadership in AI development, even amidst tensions over semiconductor export controls.
  • Talks occurred during the APEC summit amidst tensions over US export controls on semiconductors.

The US and China agreed that they wouldn’t have AI-controlled nuclear weapons.

During the APEC summit in Lima, Peru, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping reached an agreement that neither nation would delegate control of nuclear weapons to artificial intelligence systems. This marks a rare point of collaboration between two countries, which likely emphasizes the shared priority of risk management in critical areas.

“It’s an important statement about the intersection of artificial intelligence and nuclear doctrine,” stated White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. According to him, this agreement is not a reaction to imminent threats but a proactive measure acknowledging the leadership of both nations in AI development.

Human Control Over Nuclear Weapons

The leaders agreed on a “straightforward proposition,” meaning that nuclear weapon decisions should remain under human oversight. While this might sound like common sense, the acknowledgment highlights the rapid integration of AI into defense and the potential risks it brings.

“This reflects how, even amidst competition, the US and the PRC can work responsibly to manage risks,” Sullivan added.

A Broader Context of Tensions

The agreement took place despite the US decision to control the export of high-end semiconductors, which are critical for AI development. That means that the US restrictions have been a point of contention for China. Nevertheless, both nations appear committed to addressing shared challenges in AI governance, at least in specific high-stakes areas like nuclear security.

This is expected to be the last meeting between the two presidents before Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025.

