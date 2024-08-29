US Clean Energy Sector Booms in 2023 with 142K New Jobs Added

The US clean energy sector added 142,000 new jobs in 2023, marking a record year of growth driven by federal investments and policy changes.
According to the 2024 US Energy and Employment Report (USEER) released by the US Department of Energy (DOE), 2023 was a record year for the clean energy sector, with 142,000 jobs added.
Clean energy jobs have increased in every state in the US, with New Mexico, Texas, and Idaho in the lead. Employment is up across all five USEER energy technology categories, including:
- energy efficiency
- transmission
- distribution and storage
- motor vehicles fuels
- electric power generation
Construction jobs in the energy sector are up 4.5%, with almost 90,000 jobs added in 2023, including those in renewable energy projects and the construction of clean energy factories.
Strong gains have been made in the solar energy sector, which has seen job growth of 5.3%, and the wind energy sector, which has seen job growth of 4.5%.
Employment in the motor vehicle sector is also growing as companies shift towards clean energy. The fastest growth was seen in the zero-emissions vehicles sector, with an increase of 11.4%, adding almost 25,000 jobs.
Younger Workers and Soaring Unionization Rates in Clean Energy
For the first time, unionization rates in clean energy jobs have surpassed those in the traditional energy sector, rising to 12.4% compared to 11%.
Finally, the increase in jobs in the sector seems to be attracting more young people to work in clean energy. The workforce is younger than average, with 29% of workers aged below 30.
It seems that the Biden-Harris Investing in America agenda, which has driven investments in clean energy supply chains, alongside other federal policies, has led to employment in the sector growing at a rate more than double that of the overall US economy.
Jennifer M. Granholm, Secretary of Energy, said that policies were working and that we are now “starting to see the job impacts of investments made through the infrastructure and inflation reduction laws.”