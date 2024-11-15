US FTC Reportedly Plans Investigation into Microsoft’s Cloud Practices

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is reportedly expected to launch an investigation into Microsoft’s cloud computing business for potential anti-competitive behavior.
Sources told the Financial Times that the investigation centers on claims that Microsoft blocks clients from transferring data from Azure to competitors. Alleged tactics include increasing subscription charges for departing customers, charging high exit fees, and making Office 365 incompatible with rival clouds.
FT International: US watchdogs poised to investigate
Microsoft’s cloud services business #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/HIeqPdgHPo
— George Mann (@sgfmann) November 14, 2024
The status of the FTC’s investigation is uncertain, as Chair Lina Khan’s tenure may end with Donald Trump’s presidency. While Trump is generally seen as favoring deregulation, he is expected to continue some antitrust actions, particularly against Big Tech companies like Meta and Google. However, he may take a softer stance on AI and mergers, aligning with critics of Biden’s policies on innovation.
Microsoft’s Cloud Business Under Investigation
While the FTC has not yet requested documents from Microsoft, it plans to, according to sources. The investigation follows concerns industry participants and the public raised regarding the practices of cloud providers, including data transfer fees, restrictive licensing, and minimum spend agreements offering discounts.
Microsoft is also under investigation by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority after Ofcom found complaints about customers being “locked in” with exclusivity discounts and high “egress fees.” Microsoft avoided a formal probe into its cloud business in the EU by striking a deal with rivals in July.
Big Tech Rivalry Between Microsoft, Google, and Amazon
Regulatory focus, once on search, software, and advertising, is now shifting to cloud infrastructure, which powers crucial digital services. Launched 20 years ago, cloud services have become a significant revenue source for Big Tech, driven by rising demand for AI processing power.
Microsoft’s cloud business, which includes tools like Word, PowerPoint, Teams, and Outlook, supports hundreds of thousands of companies’ apps and websites. Holding a 20% share of the global cloud market, it trails Amazon Web Services (31%) but nearly doubles Google Cloud’s 12%.
In September, Google filed an antitrust complaint, accusing Microsoft of exploiting its dominance in enterprise software to steer companies toward Azure and create vendor lock-in. Google argued that changes made in 2019 and an earlier settlement were insufficient.
In turn, Microsoft accused Google of secretly funding lobbying groups to undermine its position with regulators, offering $500 million to cloud providers to reject the EU settlement and pursue litigation.