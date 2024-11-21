US Will Watch Over Apple Pay and Google Pay Like Banks

The US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is going ahead with a rule that will see it supervise non-bank wallet and transfer apps, such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.
Like banks, tech companies will be subject to scrutiny for errors, fraud, privacy, and “debanking,” (losing the ability to send and receive money), the CFPB says. The bureau says it’s particularly worried about scams targeting soldiers and seniors, as well as app makers shifting fraud disputes over to banks and card issuers rather than dealing with them directly.
While the CFPB already had the authority to act in cases of wrongdoing, the new rule enables “proactive examinations” to ensure legal compliance, as with banks. The bureau is, however, raising its threshold for the rule over an initial proposal — now supervision won’t kick in until an app has 50 million annual transactions. It’s also limiting the rule to transfers in US dollars, excluding cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
No specific companies have been named, but Apple and Google will naturally fall under the CFPB’s watch, since their wallets are preloaded on phones, watches, and other devices, and used by huge numbers of people every day. CapitalOne notes that in Q2 2022 alone, US shoppers spent $199 billion via Apple Pay. The rule will likely also apply to third-party apps such as Cash, PayPal, and Venmo.
An earlier report indicated that Google might fall under CFPB supervision, but not necessarily because of Google Pay. In August, a US district judge ruled that Google has a search monopoly, and it could be that the CFPB is also concerned about the company’s advertising and app store practices.
The US Justice Department has proposed a number of measures to solve the monopoly, such as Google selling off its Chrome browser, and halting payoffs that make Google Search the default in browsers like Apple’s Safari. Google is balking at those ideas, but it will have to submit its own proposals in December as it heads towards a final court ruling in September 2025.