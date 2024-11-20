Valve Set to Release Steam Controller 2 and New VR Wand ‘Roy’

Why Trust Techopedia
Valve Set to Release Steam Controller 2 and New VR Wand ‘Roy’
Key Takeaways

  • Valve is reportedly working on the successor to its Steam Controller.
  • The company may also launch a new, wand-like controller, codenamed “Roy”.
  • These reports are yet to be confirmed by the company.

Valve fans have reason to be excited, as rumors and leaks suggest the company is preparing to launch not one, but two new game controllers.

After years of anticipation, the successor to Valve’s beloved Steam Controller is reportedly on its way, first reported by The Verge citing a Valve source.

According to Valve insider Brad Lynch, the Steam Controller 2, codenamed “Ibex,” is already in the works and being prepared for mass production. This marks a significant step forward since Valve‘s previous statement about creating a follow-up to the original controller, which laid the groundwork for their successful Steam Deck handheld PC.

Lynch’s sources also point to the existence of a new, wand-like controller, codenamed “Roy,” that’s poised to enter production alongside the Steam Controller 2. While details are still scarce, “Roy” is expected to be part of Valve’s upcoming standalone VR headset, possibly codenamed “Deckard.” This headset could offer a wireless, affordable alternative to the aging Valve Index, positioning itself as a competitor to Meta’s Quest series.

What’s most intriguing about “Roy” is that it might not just be a VR controller. Sources indicate it could double as a traditional gamepad when not used in virtual reality, thanks to the inclusion of a D-pad, shoulder buttons, and a full set of ABXY buttons. This would allow users to seamlessly switch between VR and standard gaming experiences. If these leaks prove accurate, the launch of the “Roy” controller could coincide with the debut of the Deckard headset, possibly giving Valve a more comprehensive gaming ecosystem.

As with most Valve projects, however, the company has remained tight-lipped, preferring to announce products only when they are ready for the spotlight. While Valve’s collaboration with Hori on a licensed Steam gamepad is underway, this is not considered a true successor to the Steam Controller. Fans of the original controller will likely be eager to see how the Ibex improves upon its predecessor’s groundbreaking design.

For now, the details surrounding these new products remain unconfirmed, and Valve continues to keep its cards close to its chest.

Most Popular News

  1. What Is Going on with Crypto Today? October 31 Analysis
  2. TSMC’s Arizona Factory Has Better Yield Than Plants in Taiwan
  3. Fortnite OG Chapter 2: Expected Start Date, Map, Skins & Leaks
  4. Waymo Hopes to Train Robotaxis on Google’s Gemini AI
  5. Beats Fit Pro 2: Everything We Know About the Next-Gen Earbuds
  6. Death Note: Killer Within: Release Date, Platforms & Features
  7. Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Everything We Know About the High-End Smartphone
  8. ByteDance AI Tool Transforms Static Images Into Acting Clips
  9. Ryujinx Emulator Lives on Despite Nintendo Takedown Attempt
  10. Pokémon Legends: Z-A: Everything We Know About the Next Pokémon Adventure

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Games

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl Review: Less Than Stellar Survival

Jasmine Mannan2 hours
dummy_img
Games

Upcoming Chinese Video Games in 2024 & Beyond: Latest Titles

Joey Morris21 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Machine Learning

Digital.ai Interview: ‘We’re All Going to Become Prompt Engineers’

Nicole Willing22 hoursTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Cloud Service Providers

iCloud Storage Plans: Where Apple Went Wrong

Neil C. Hughes23 hoursSenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Games

10+ Best LEGO Games to Play in 2024: Licensed & Original Titles

Joey Morris24 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Blockchain

Dex Screener Explained: How & Why Crypto Traders Use It

Ruholamin Haqshanas1 dayCrypto Journalist
dummy_img
Cybersecurity

10 Critical Infrastructure Cyberattacks That Show How Fragile We All Are

Ray Fernandez1 daySenior Technology Journalist
dummy_img
Network Management

8 Steps to Understanding IP Subnetting in 2024

Dale Janssen1 dayEditor

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN