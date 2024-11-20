Valve Set to Release Steam Controller 2 and New VR Wand ‘Roy’

Valve fans have reason to be excited, as rumors and leaks suggest the company is preparing to launch not one, but two new game controllers.
After years of anticipation, the successor to Valve’s beloved Steam Controller is reportedly on its way, first reported by The Verge citing a Valve source.
According to Valve insider Brad Lynch, the Steam Controller 2, codenamed “Ibex,” is already in the works and being prepared for mass production. This marks a significant step forward since Valve‘s previous statement about creating a follow-up to the original controller, which laid the groundwork for their successful Steam Deck handheld PC.
Lynch’s sources also point to the existence of a new, wand-like controller, codenamed “Roy,” that’s poised to enter production alongside the Steam Controller 2. While details are still scarce, “Roy” is expected to be part of Valve’s upcoming standalone VR headset, possibly codenamed “Deckard.” This headset could offer a wireless, affordable alternative to the aging Valve Index, positioning itself as a competitor to Meta’s Quest series.
What’s most intriguing about “Roy” is that it might not just be a VR controller. Sources indicate it could double as a traditional gamepad when not used in virtual reality, thanks to the inclusion of a D-pad, shoulder buttons, and a full set of ABXY buttons. This would allow users to seamlessly switch between VR and standard gaming experiences. If these leaks prove accurate, the launch of the “Roy” controller could coincide with the debut of the Deckard headset, possibly giving Valve a more comprehensive gaming ecosystem.
As with most Valve projects, however, the company has remained tight-lipped, preferring to announce products only when they are ready for the spotlight. While Valve’s collaboration with Hori on a licensed Steam gamepad is underway, this is not considered a true successor to the Steam Controller. Fans of the original controller will likely be eager to see how the Ibex improves upon its predecessor’s groundbreaking design.
For now, the details surrounding these new products remain unconfirmed, and Valve continues to keep its cards close to its chest.