vivo-y18i-smartphone-launches-in-india

Vivo has announced the launch of its Vivo Y18i smartphone in India. The budget device is priced below Rs 10,000 in India.
The smartphone is powered by a UNISOC chipset, comes with a large battery and packs support for high screen refresh rate.
So, @Vivo_India has silently announced the vivo Y18i, in the vivo Y18 Series, with 2 major misses.
❌ No fingerprint Scanner.
❌ 0.08MP Depth Sensor.
Here's the specifications:
📱6.56" HD+ IPS LCD
🏁 90Hz Refresh Rate
🔆 840 nits peak brightness
💥 UNISOC T612 (12nm)
🎮 Mali-G57… pic.twitter.com/ud56b1phXr
— James Nunes (@jamesgnunes) August 3, 2024
The smartphone comes with a 6.56in screen with support for 90Hz screen refresh rate. It is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging. The Vivo Y18i packs a 13MP rear facing camera. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with a 5MP front facing shooter. The handset comes with IP54 certification for improved dust and water resistance. Under the hood, it is powered by the octa-core UNISOC T612 chipset with two Arm Cortex A75 cores and six Arm Cortex A55 cores.
The Vivo Y18i is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The device is available in Gem Green and Space Black color options.