Vivo Y18i smartphone launches in India

Key Takeaways

  • Vivo has launched its Vivo Y18i smartphone in India.
  • The smartphone is powered by the UNISOC T612 chipset.
  • The device is available in Gem Green and Space Black color options.

Vivo has announced the launch of its Vivo Y18i smartphone in India. The budget device is priced below Rs 10,000 in India.

The smartphone is powered by a UNISOC chipset, comes with a large battery and packs support for high screen refresh rate.   

 

The smartphone comes with a 6.56in screen with support for 90Hz screen refresh rate. It is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging. The Vivo Y18i packs a 13MP rear facing camera. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with a 5MP front facing shooter. The handset comes with IP54 certification for improved dust and water resistance. Under the hood, it is powered by the octa-core UNISOC T612 chipset with two Arm Cortex A75 cores and six Arm Cortex A55 cores.

The Vivo Y18i is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The device is available in Gem Green and Space Black color options. 

