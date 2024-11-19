Vivo’s Next Smartphone Lineup Spotted Online Ahead of Launch

Vivo recently unveiled its V40 series and now the company seems to be working on releasing its successors.
The Vivo V50, V50e, and Vivo Y29 4G have been spotted on various certification platforms according to a report by MySmartPrice.
The Vivo V50 and V50e were listed on the EEC certification website with model numbers V2427 and V2428, respectively. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y29 4G appeared with the V2434 model number. Unfortunately, the listings did not provide any device specifications.
The same devices were also spotted on the IMEI database, confirming their model numbers. Additionally, the Y29 4G made an appearance on the GSMA database. However, none of these certifications revealed further details about the devices.
The certification activity indicates Vivo is actively testing these devices. More information about the Vivo V50, V50e, and Y29 4G is expected to surface soon.