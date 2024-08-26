volkswagen-adds-in-car-gaming-with-airconsole

VW and AirConsole’s new partnership brings an answer to Tesla’s in-car gaming to Volkswagen vehicles this September.
AirConsole will be available on the ID.7, ID.5, ID.4, and ID.3 lines (from ID. software 4.0) as well as the new Tiguan, new Golf, new Golf Estate, and new Passat.
Bringing in-car entertainment to rest and charging stops, AirConsole supports multiple players simultaneously, turning the car’s infotainment display into a game console. Players use their smartphones as controllers, so they don’t have to rely on gamepads like they might with Tesla.
To get started with AirConsole, anyone who wants to play just needs to download and launch the iOS or Android app then scan a QR code on the display screen to connect their phones. As with similar systems, the vehicle must be parked before you can start gameplay.
AirConsole Coming to VW Models This Fall
Right now there are over 130 games available in the AirConsole store, including titles from PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch, as well as games from AirConsole and its developer community.
Volkswagen will bring some of these to the first European countries by mid-September. Between Q4 2024 and Q1 2025, it plans to expand to more European countries and add more games to its roster.
AirConsole is the world’s first gaming platform specifically designed for cars, and is already available in some BMW and Mini models. It’s free to get started with the app, and there’s no signup required.
To continue playing, gamers can sign up to AirConsole Hero for $24 per year right now (normally $95) or $8 per month. Only one subscriber is needed per session, regardless of how many others are gaming.
AirConsole is also available on PC, Android and Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV.