Volkswagen Says Affordable ID.2 EV Plans Still Moving Ahead

Key takeaways

  • Volkswagen's ID.2, an affordable EV, is set for release by late 2025.
  • The ID.2 will feature a design inspired by classic models like the Golf and Beetle.
  • An SUV and GTI versions of the ID.2 will be showcased at the Munich Motor Show in 2025.

Volkswagen confirmed that the ID.2, its most affordable electric vehicle, will launch by late 2025 or early 2026, despite delays with other new EV models.

In March 2023, Volkswagen unveiled the ID.2all concept, an entry-level EV priced below $27,000.

At the LA Auto Show this week, Volkswagen’s tech development chief, Kai Grünitz, revealed that the “ID” electric car lineup will be revamped starting in 2026, featuring significant improvements and a new design. He also confirmed the ID.2 EV is on track for a late 2025 or early 2026 launch, marking a new “starting point” for the brand, as reported by Autocar.

ID.2 Concept Draws Inspiration From the Past

Volkswagen’s R&D chief stated the company is returning to its roots, drawing inspiration from past icons like the Golf. The ID.2 concept will form the basis for the refreshed look, with head designer Andreas Mindt promising an improved version. The ID.2 EV interior will feature “Classic” and “Vintage” drive modes, with a display reminiscent of the Beetle and Golf eras, as reported by Electek.

Built on the new MEB Entry Platform, the ID.2 offers up to 279 miles (450 km) of range. Described as “spacious as a Golf” but “inexpensive as a Polo,” it provides more interior space due to an extended wheelbase.

An SUV version will debut at the Munich Motor Show in September 2025, along with a GTI model.

EU automakers have been criticized for prioritizing high-end EVs, leading to a shortage of affordable models, while Beijing has focused on global EV dominance with significant resources. As a result, Volkswagen has struggled with weak sales and slow growth in the EV sector, prompting plans to close at least three German factories, lay off thousands of workers, and cut salaries by 10%.

