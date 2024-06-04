Languagesx
English Español Deutsch Français Italiano Nederlands 한국어 Svenska Suomeksi Norsk 日本 عربي

Volvo Improves EV Transparency With an EX90 Battery ‘Passport’

Why Trust Techopedia
Volvo Improves EV Transparency With an EX90 Battery 'Passport'
Key Takeaways

  • Volvo has produced the first EV battery passport for its EX90 SUV.
  • The passport lets you trace the origins of the battery's materials.
  • The European Union will require these passports for all EVs by early 2027.

In a move that could improve transparency and sustainability in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, Volvo is introducing world’s first EV battery “passport” for its high-end EX90 SUV.

Th feature offers comprehensive information about the origins of the raw materials, components, recycled content, and carbon footprint for the battery.

The EV battery passport is a result of a collaboration between Volvo and UK-based startup Circulor, which uses blockchain technology to map supply chains for companies. Circular’s operations on battery passports predate the European Commission’s first proposal for a new Battery Regulation in 2020. The EU requires that such passports should be available for all EVs sold in the region from February 2027 onward.

According to Reuters, Circulor’s system traces battery materials from the mine to individual cars, verifying suppliers’ monthly energy bills and the proportion of their energy derived from renewable sources to calculate a total carbon footprint. 

For Volvo owners, a simplified version of the passport can be accessed using a QR code located inside the driver’s door, while a more comprehensive version will be submitted to regulators. Notably, the passport will also include real-time information on the EV battery’s health status, crucial for determining used EV values.

This initiative by Volvo marks a significant stride towards enhancing accountability within the automotive industry and sets a precedent for other EV battery manufacturers like BYD, Panasonic, and Samsung.

The EX90 with a battery passport is slated to start production soon at Volvo’s facility in Charleston, South Carolina. Deliveries to customers in Europe and North America are anticipated from the latter half of the year.

Volvo’s focus on electric vehicles aligns well with the burgeoning global EV market, which is experiencing explosive growth, with global sales forecasted to hit 17 million units in 2024. Last year, EV sales surged by 34% compared to 2022 levels, accounting for nearly one out of every five new cars sold worldwide. Projections indicate that by 2025, EVs will represent 23.5% of the global light vehicle market.

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Featured Content

Luxury Car Ownership Re-defined: Earn Daily Rewards with Your Dream Car on a $10 Budget

Patrick Jennings3 hours
dummy_img
Featured Content

FightNight Meme Coin Presale Now Live: Evil Jake Has Escaped the Pixel Dimension to Destroy the World 

Patrick Jennings3 hours
dummy_img
Featured Content

The KAI Phenomenon Unleashed: Why The Cat Coin is Poised for a Meme Coin Pump

Patrick Jennings4 hoursEditor
dummy_img
Featured Content

Vantage Markets Shines as Diamond Sponsor at Money Expo Colombia 2024

Michael Graw17 hoursTechnology Expert
dummy_img
Blockchain

AO ‘Supercomputer’ Token Launch: Release Date, Features & Analyst Views

Mensholong Lepcha18 hoursCrypto & Blockchain Writer
dummy_img
Artificial Intelligence

How Cybercriminals Think in 2024 — What We Have Learned

Ray Fernandez15 hoursSenior Technology Journalist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN