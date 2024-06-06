Volvo’s Luxury Electric SUV EX90 Begins Production in US

Volvo’s anticipated all-electric SUV, the EX90, has officially entered production as the company aims to transition to a fully electric lineup by 2030.
Initially slated to start production in late 2023, the timeline was adjusted to the first half 2024 to allow for additional software development and testing.
NEWS: Volvo has begun production of the EX90, the brand's all-electric successor to the XC90 SUV.
• Starting price: $77k
• Range: 300 miles
• 0-60: 4.7s
• 107 kWh battery
• Bi-directional charging
• Wool-blend fabric & textiles made from recycled plastic bottles pic.twitter.com/eQ8LWw2Fz5
— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) June 5, 2024
The EX90 is being produced at Volvo’s factory in Ridgeville, South Carolina. It marks a huge milestone for Volvo as it represents one of the company’s first ground-up electric vehicles (EVs) and its first luxury EV.
According to Volvo, the EX90 is built on Volvo’s latest all-electric EV platform and boasts a range of up to 600 km. The company’s press release reads:
“It is designed to be the safest Volvo car to date, powered by next-generation passive and active safety technology and software informed by a broad suite of sensors.”
Volvo EX90 Models and Pricing
The Volvo EX90’s prices start at $76,695 in the US and about €83,700 in Germany. The first customer deliveries in the United States are scheduled for the second half of this year.
With Safe Space Technology powered by lidar, cameras and sensors, Volvo EX90 helps make your journey calmer and safer. Meet our new, fully electric SUV. #VolvoEX90 #SafetyInMind
Discover more https://t.co/V6W9K8adV8 pic.twitter.com/HOrECwqW8p
— Volvo Cars (@volvocars) November 14, 2022
In addition to the EX90, Volvo plans to launch new electric vehicles in North and South America by 2025, including an electric crossover, the Volvo V546.
According to TopElectricSUV reports, the V546 will be produced in the U.S. and China, with an annual target of 100,000 units. Volvo is also developing the all-electric EX60 to replace the XC60, which is expected to rival premium EV models like Tesla Model Y, Mercedes-Benz EQ, and Porsche Macan EV.
Competition at EV Stage
Competition intensifies as Volvo steps up its game in the EV market with the EX90. The global EV market, which surpassed 10 million units in 2022, is expected to exceed 16 million in 2024. Major players like Tesla, General Motors, Ford, and Mercedes-Benz are vying for market share.
In 2022, BYD overtook Tesla as the top EV seller, but Volvo may likely challenge that position if the launch of the Volvo EX90 meets wide global acceptance.