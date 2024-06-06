Languagesx
Volvo’s Luxury Electric SUV EX90 Begins Production in US

Volvo EX90 | Source: Volvo Cars
Key Takeaways

  • Volvo's all-electric SUV, the EX90, has begun production, with customer deliveries in the US set for the second half of 2024.
  • The EX90, starting at $76,695, is built on Volvo’s latest EV platform, offering up to 600 km range and advanced safety technology.
  • Volvo aims to transition to a fully electric lineup by 2030, planning additional EV launches, including the V546 and EX60, by 2025.

Volvo’s anticipated all-electric SUV, the EX90, has officially entered production as the company aims to transition to a fully electric lineup by 2030.

Initially slated to start production in late 2023, the timeline was adjusted to the first half 2024 to allow for additional software development and testing.

The EX90 is being produced at Volvo’s factory in Ridgeville, South Carolina. It marks a huge milestone for Volvo as it represents one of the company’s first ground-up electric vehicles (EVs) and its first luxury EV.

According to Volvo, the EX90 is built on Volvo’s latest all-electric EV platform and boasts a range of up to 600 km. The company’s press release reads:

“It is designed to be the safest Volvo car to date, powered by next-generation passive and active safety technology and software informed by a broad suite of sensors.”

Volvo EX90 Models and Pricing

The Volvo EX90’s prices start at $76,695 in the US and about €83,700 in Germany. The first customer deliveries in the United States are scheduled for the second half of this year.

In addition to the EX90, Volvo plans to launch new electric vehicles in North and South America by 2025, including an electric crossover, the Volvo V546.

According to TopElectricSUV reports, the V546 will be produced in the U.S. and China, with an annual target of 100,000 units. Volvo is also developing the all-electric EX60 to replace the XC60, which is expected to rival premium EV models like Tesla Model Y, Mercedes-Benz EQ, and Porsche Macan EV.

Competition at EV Stage

Competition intensifies as Volvo steps up its game in the EV market with the EX90. The global EV market, which surpassed 10 million units in 2022, is expected to exceed 16 million in 2024. Major players like Tesla, General Motors, Ford, and Mercedes-Benz are vying for market share.

In 2022, BYD overtook Tesla as the top EV seller, but Volvo may likely challenge that position if the launch of the Volvo EX90 meets wide global acceptance.

