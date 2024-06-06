Languagesx
VW Updates the ID.7 With 440 Miles of Range and a Fast GTX Model

Key Takeaways

  • VW has revealed the ID.7 GTX.
  • The performance sedan can hit 62MPH in 5.4 seconds.
  • New Pro S trims also provide up to 440 miles of range.

VW has expanded the ID.7 EV model range to include both a performance-oriented GTX and longer-ranged Pro S trims.

The GTX is a fastback sedan with distinctive cosmetic updates and a 250kW (335HP) dual-motor system that can reach 62MPH in 5.4 seconds, or 5.5 seconds in the GTX Tourer wagon. While neither will beat some of their fiercest competition (a Tesla Model 3 Long Range hits 60MPH in 4.2 seconds), they now represent VW’s fastest EVs.

An 86kWh battery provides more range at an estimated 370 miles for the base GTX (based on the WLTP testing cycle) and 363 miles for the Tourer.

VW ID.7 Pro S and GTX

The GTX also includes a host of technology as standard, including a voice assistant with ChatGPT support, an augmented reality display, phone-controlled remote parking, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

There are new options for those who value range above all else. VW has added ID.7 Pro S and Tourer Pro S configurations that bring the 86kWh battery to the standard sedan, which previously made do with 77kWh. The regular Pro S can drive a claimed 440 miles, while the Tourer manages a429 miles.

Pre-orders are available for the GTX and Pro S variants starting today.

The refresh comes at a bittersweet moment. VW has indefinitely delayed the ID.7 launch in North America due to market concerns. The EV is popular in its home territory of Europe, however, and the combination of the GTX and the Pro S could capitalize on that demand.

