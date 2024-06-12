Waymo Issues Software and Mapping Recall Following Phoenix Collision

Waymo announced a voluntary software and mapping recall following an incident in which one of its driverless vehicles collided with a telephone pole in Phoenix, Arizona.
Waymo spokesperson told Techopedia that after an incident on May 21 in Phoenix, it filed a voluntary software recall with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to correct a mapping and software issue.
The company stated that it has already implemented the necessary mapping and software updates across its entire fleet, ensuring that current operations remain unaffected. Waymo emphasized its ongoing commitment to a safety-first approach as it expands its services to more riders in additional cities, aiming to build trust with its users, community members, regulators, and policymakers.
Details on Waymo Recall
The recall, filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), affects 672 vehicles in Waymo’s driverless fleet.
Waymo engineers implemented the recall at the central depot, where the vehicles undergo regular maintenance and testing rather than through an over-the-air software update. This method differs from recent Tesla recalls, which are handled via remote updates.
This update addresses a software error that misjudged the severity of potential damage to stationary objects and improves the accuracy of the company’s maps, particularly concerning hard road edges in alleyways.
Second Recall for Waymo
This marks Waymo’s second-ever recall. The first occurred last February, when two minor collisions prompted the recall of 444 vehicles.
The current recall comes amid heightened regulatory scrutiny of the autonomous vehicle industry, with federal investigators examining nearly all major companies in the sector.
Waymo Incident Details
The crash that led to this recall occurred on May 21 in Phoenix.
An unoccupied Waymo vehicle navigating to a passenger pickup location struck a wooden telephone pole in an alley at 8 mph. The pole was level with the road, not elevated on a curb, and marked by yellow stripes to indicate the vehicular path. The vehicle’s collision with the pole resulted in some damage.
A passenger waiting for the vehicle, Jericka Mitchell, heard the crash but did not witness it.
Regulatory Context
Waymo is under NHTSA investigation for over two dozen incidents involving its driverless vehicles, including multiple single-party crashes and potential traffic law violations. Several incidents involved collisions with stationary objects, similar to the recent telephone pole crash.
The autonomous vehicle industry faces increased regulatory demands for crash data to verify safety claims. Public scrutiny has also intensified as more videos of erratic or dangerous behavior by driverless cars circulate online.