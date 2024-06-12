Waymo Issues Software and Mapping Recall Following Phoenix Collision

Why Trust Techopedia
Waymo Issues Software and Mapping Recall Following Phoenix Collision
Key Takeaways

  • Waymo announced a voluntary software and mapping recall after a driverless vehicle collided with a telephone pole in Phoenix, affecting 672 vehicles.
  • The recall addresses a software error and mapping inaccuracies, with updates implemented at the central depot rather than over-the-air.
  • This is Waymo's second recall, occurring amid increased regulatory scrutiny of the autonomous vehicle industry.

Waymo announced a voluntary software and mapping recall following an incident in which one of its driverless vehicles collided with a telephone pole in Phoenix, Arizona.

Waymo spokesperson told Techopedia that after an incident on May 21 in Phoenix, it filed a voluntary software recall with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to correct a mapping and software issue.

The company stated that it has already implemented the necessary mapping and software updates across its entire fleet, ensuring that current operations remain unaffected. Waymo emphasized its ongoing commitment to a safety-first approach as it expands its services to more riders in additional cities, aiming to build trust with its users, community members, regulators, and policymakers.

Details on Waymo Recall

The recall, filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), affects 672 vehicles in Waymo’s driverless fleet.

Waymo engineers implemented the recall at the central depot, where the vehicles undergo regular maintenance and testing rather than through an over-the-air software update. This method differs from recent Tesla recalls, which are handled via remote updates.

This update addresses a software error that misjudged the severity of potential damage to stationary objects and improves the accuracy of the company’s maps, particularly concerning hard road edges in alleyways.

Second Recall for Waymo

This marks Waymo’s second-ever recall. The first occurred last February, when two minor collisions prompted the recall of 444 vehicles.

The current recall comes amid heightened regulatory scrutiny of the autonomous vehicle industry, with federal investigators examining nearly all major companies in the sector.

Waymo Incident Details

The crash that led to this recall occurred on May 21 in Phoenix.

An unoccupied Waymo vehicle navigating to a passenger pickup location struck a wooden telephone pole in an alley at 8 mph. The pole was level with the road, not elevated on a curb, and marked by yellow stripes to indicate the vehicular path. The vehicle’s collision with the pole resulted in some damage.

A passenger waiting for the vehicle, Jericka Mitchell, heard the crash but did not witness it.

Regulatory Context

Waymo is under NHTSA investigation for over two dozen incidents involving its driverless vehicles, including multiple single-party crashes and potential traffic law violations. Several incidents involved collisions with stationary objects, similar to the recent telephone pole crash.

The autonomous vehicle industry faces increased regulatory demands for crash data to verify safety claims. Public scrutiny has also intensified as more videos of erratic or dangerous behavior by driverless cars circulate online.

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Machine Learning

How John Hopkins Uses AI to Explore Origins of Life

Ray Fernandez8 hours
dummy_img
Gaming

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Makes Good Changes But Has A Problem

Scott McCrae11 hours
dummy_img
Cyber Threats

How the Two Faces of AI Are Forcing a Cyber Re-Think

Mark De Wolf1 dayTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Uncategorized

How to Evaluate Gaming Deals on Black Friday: What’s Really a Bargain?

Kevin Pocock1 dayGaming Journalist
dummy_img
IT Certifications

6 Best AI Courses in India in 2024: Sign Up Today

Anurag Singh2 daysTech Journalist
dummy_img
Machine Learning

Are LLMs & AI Overvalued Right Now? For & Against

Tim Keary2 daysTechnology Specialist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN