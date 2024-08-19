What to Expect From Gamescom 2024 and How to Watch It

GamesCom Opening Night Live airs tomorrow! Get ready for Monster Hunter Wilds, Indiana Jones, and more reveals. Learn where to watch the event live.
How to Watch Gamescom
GamesCom Opening Night Live takes place tomorrow at 2 pm ET (11 am PT / 7 pm BST) and will be packed with reveals and trailers fans can’t afford to miss.
Broadcast live from Cologne, Germany, the show will be streamed live:
- on the GamesCom website;
- on Twitch channel;
- on the official YouTube channel.
What to Expect from Gamescom Opening
Host and producer Geoff Keighley will discuss some of the most anticipated and best games of the year.
Keighley recently shared a list of games we’ll see at Opening Night Live on his X account, including Monster Hunter Wilds, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.
Games confirmed for @gamescom Opening Night Live appearances on Tuesday include:
– Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
– Monster Hunter Wilds
– Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
– Little Nightmares III
– DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO
– Batman: Arkham Shadow
– Dune Awakening
– Marvel Rivals… pic.twitter.com/ENo8sZFvRL
— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 17, 2024
Gamescom Opening Night Live Rumors and Surprises
Alongside trailers and game reveals, we can expect some surprises. According to Deadline, a rumor says Amazon Prime Video will announce a new TV series from the creators of Love, Death, & Robots. Secret Level will supposedly feature short movies set in video game universes.
Another rumor from Xbox game leaker shinobi602, as yet unconfirmed, claims that Microsoft could announce one of its first-party Xbox and PC titles is coming to Sony’s PS5.
Geoff Keighley mentioned that we can expect a first look at the new game from Tarsier Studios, the creators of Little Nightmares I and II.
Tune into @gamecom Opening Night Live for the announcement of the next game from @tarsierstudios, the creators of Little Nightmares I and II, and @thqnordic
Opening Night Live streams Tuesday, August 20 at 11a PT / 2p ET / 8p CEST at https://t.co/AFycLZG9XF pic.twitter.com/NBMAkXljYA
— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 3, 2024
We’re expecting a closer look at Kingdom Come Deliverance II and the first gameplay for Lost Records: Bloom and Rage.
We also saw Keighley retweet an X post from creator Hideo Kojima, which suggests we could see more on Death Stranding 2 tomorrow night.
— 小島秀夫 (@Kojima_Hideo) August 19, 2024
Keighley also shared a live-action trailer with the mysterious tagline “The Beast Is Coming.” There’s no clue yet what this is, but we can expect all to be revealed tomorrow.
👹 The Beast Is Coming 👹
Tune into @gamescom Opening Night Live, tomorrow at 11a PT / 2p ET / 8p EST for the reveal.
Set a Reminder on YouTube to Watch Live: https://t.co/M13YlBGqFW pic.twitter.com/jPT8pEqqhx
— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 19, 2024
Finally, Keighley retweeted a post hinting fans can expect some new gameplay footage and information on the upcoming Arc Raiders game.
Tune in to @Gamescom Opening Night Live tomorrow
🔗 https://t.co/s7DY1ooSTT pic.twitter.com/axdEutqsU1
— ARC Raiders (@ARCRaidersGame) August 19, 2024