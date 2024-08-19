What to Expect From Gamescom 2024 and How to Watch It

gamescom how to watch
Key Takeaways

  • Gamescom Opening Night Live starts on Tuesday, August 20th, and will be live-streamed online.
  • A pre-show hosted by Kyle Bosman begins at 1:30 PM ET (10:30 AM PT).
  • Geoff Keighley will showcase major game reveals, new trailers, and surprises during the event.

GamesCom Opening Night Live airs tomorrow! Get ready for Monster Hunter Wilds, Indiana Jones, and more reveals.

How to Watch Gamescom

GamesCom Opening Night Live takes place tomorrow at 2 pm ET (11 am PT / 7 pm BST) and will be packed with reveals and trailers fans can’t afford to miss.

Broadcast live from Cologne, Germany, the show will be streamed live:

What to Expect from Gamescom Opening

Host and producer Geoff Keighley will discuss some of the most anticipated and best games of the year.

Keighley recently shared a list of games we’ll see at Opening Night Live on his X account, including Monster Hunter Wilds, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Gamescom Opening Night Live Rumors and Surprises

Alongside trailers and game reveals, we can expect some surprises. According to Deadline, a rumor says Amazon Prime Video will announce a new TV series from the creators of Love, Death, & Robots. Secret Level will supposedly feature short movies set in video game universes.

Another rumor from Xbox game leaker shinobi602, as yet unconfirmed, claims that Microsoft could announce one of its first-party Xbox and PC titles is coming to Sony’s PS5.

Geoff Keighley mentioned that we can expect a first look at the new game from Tarsier Studios, the creators of Little Nightmares I and II.

We’re expecting a closer look at Kingdom Come Deliverance II and the first gameplay for Lost Records: Bloom and Rage.

We also saw Keighley retweet an X post from creator Hideo Kojima, which suggests we could see more on Death Stranding 2 tomorrow night.

Keighley also shared a live-action trailer with the mysterious tagline “The Beast Is Coming.” There’s no clue yet what this is, but we can expect all to be revealed tomorrow.

Finally, Keighley retweeted a post hinting fans can expect some new gameplay footage and information on the upcoming Arc Raiders game.

